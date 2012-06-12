June 12 Fire crews on the attack against flames
roaring through national forests in New Mexico and Colorado
gained ground in both blazes on Tuesday, though thousands of
evacuees remained unable to return to their homes, officials
said.
The larger of the two blazes, now ranked as the third
biggest on record in Colorado, claimed the life of a woman whose
remains were found in the ashes of a cabin where she lived alone
just outside Fort Collins, on the edge of the Roosevelt National
Forest, authorities said on Monday.
Linda Steadman, 62, is the first casualty of the so-called
High Park Fire, which has scorched more than 43,000 acres near
the Wyoming border since it was ignited by lightning late Friday
or early Saturday, and the fourth fatality in a Colorado
wildfire this year.
More than 100 structures, including an undetermined number
of homes, have been lost, and hundreds more dwellings remained
threatened by the blaze and under evacuation orders.
But authorities on Monday reported their first measurable
headway against the flames, saying ground crews had managed to
cut containment lines around 5 percent of the fire's perimeter.
They said residents from a couple of neighborhoods will be
allowed back into their homes Tuesday afternoon.
Still federal incident commander Bill Hahnenberg said he
anticipates firefighters will be battling the blaze for the next
several weeks, if not into the fall. The plan for Tuesday, he
said, was to focus on the southern edge of the fire with a heavy
aerial assault.
"The south flank is problematic. There are lots of homes and
lots of heavy fuels," he said. "We're concentrating our efforts
there." About 500 firefighters were on the scene on Tuesday, but
Hahnenberg said he expects that number to climb to as many as
800 in the days ahead.
Hundreds of miles to the south, firefighters also turned a
corner against a wildfire burning in the rugged Lincoln National
Forest in central New Mexico, where some 37,000 acres of mixed
conifer have gone up in flames.
By Tuesday fire crews had extended containment lines around
up to 30 percent of the perimeter of the Little Bear Fire,
helped by calmer winds and higher humidity, officials said.
But nine residential areas with up to 2,500 people remained
evacuated, and the resort village of Ruidoso, a town of some
9,000 year-round residents, was still under threat, said Ruidoso
information officer Kerry Gladden.
"Our strategies for the day are to strengthen the
containment lines, build new bulldozer lines on the side leading
down to Ruidoso. We're hitting heavy this morning with air
tankers," Gladden said.
Crews were on the ground assessing damage, and while 35
structures were already considered destroyed, that figure was
expected to rise "significantly", Gladden said.
Governor Susana Martinez declared a state of emergency in
Lincoln County on Tuesday, releasing additional state funds for
fire relief.
Nearly 1,000 personnel have been assigned to the Little Bear
Fire, including 400 National Guardsmen sent by the governor to
help with evacuations and protect property.
The blaze was sparked on June 4 by lightning and was largely
corralled within days, but high winds blew flames past
containment lines last week, fanning a resurgence of the fire.
The blaze is burning in the same area where firefighters in
1944 rescued the orphaned bear cub later dubbed "Smokey Bear,"
the basis for a cartoon character who symbolized the U.S. Forest
Service and was famed for the slogan, "Only you can prevent
forest fires."
In southwestern New Mexico, the separate Whitewater-Baldy
Complex fire, the largest in state history, was 37 percent
contained after blackening 278,708 acres.
