By Keith Coffman and Zelie Pollon
| DENVER, June 15
DENVER, June 15 Residents of 200 northern
Colorado homes were evacuated after a wildfire jumped the Cache
la Poudre River late Thursday, officials said.
Managers of what is known as the High Park Fire had hoped
that the river would act as a natural firebreak, but gusty winds
sent flames across the river close to a 1,000-home subdivision
at the foot of Poudre Canyon.
None of the homes in the area have been lost, and incident
commander Bill Hahnenberg said Friday that crews would focus
their efforts on protecting homes in the narrow canyon.
Burning on private and public land 15 miles northwest of
Fort Collins, the lightning-sparked blaze has blackened 52,068
acres, killed one person and destroyed 48 homes since it ignited
last weekend.
Hundreds of residents remain out of their homes as
firefighters battle what has become the third-largest wildfire
in recorded Colorado history.
Hahnenberg said the fire will not be completely extinguished
until snows hit the Rocky Mountains this fall.
"Mother Nature will put out this fire," he said.
In neighboring New Mexico, more of the 2,500 people forced
to evacuate their houses by wildfires raging near the resort
village of Ruidoso returned home on Friday. The first evacuees
were allowed to return Thursday.
Firefighters continued to gain ground on the Little Bear
Fire in central New Mexico, which had burned 37,982 acres - and
224 homes - and was 45 percent contained, said fire information
officer Rico Smith.
Two firefighters sustained "heat-related" injuries; both
were treated and returned to work, Smith said.
In southeastern New Mexico, 400 firefighters continued
efforts to extinguish the Whitewater Baldy Complex fire, the
largest in the state's history, which was 63 percent contained
and had burned 290,127 acres, officials said on Friday.
(Keith Coffman reported from Denver and Zelie Pollon reported
from Santa Fe, N.M. Editing by Corrie MacLaggan.)