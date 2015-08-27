SEATTLE Aug 27 U.S. lawmakers were discussing ways to boost wildfire fighting capacity at a meeting in Seattle on Thursday during a summer that has seen scores of major blazes scorch nearly 1.7 million acres (685,000 hectares) across the drought-parched West.

The field hearing of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is taking place in Washington state, which has experienced its largest cluster of deadly fires on record.

The gathering, which is hearing from experts on topics including prevention, emergency response, and funding, was called by ranking committee member U.S. Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell after she toured wildfires in Washington state.

This summer's blazes have stretched resources thin, prompting a rare enlistment of reinforcements from the U.S. military and as far afield as Australia.

Thousands of firefighters are battling more than 60 large wildfires, and 13 have been killed so far this year.

Windy conditions on Thursday could fan the Okanogan Complex fire, Washington state's largest, said Sierra Hellstrom, a spokeswoman for the firefighting crews battling that blaze. But they could also clear smoky air that has kept firefighting aircraft grounded, Hellstrom said.

The complex, which has burned 287,704 acres (116,000 hectares), was 17 percent contained on Thursday, up from 10 percent earlier in the week.

Governor Jay Inslee took an aerial tour on Thursday and will meet with crews on the ground. Three firefighters died there last week.

About 50 miles (80 km) to the south, fires have scorched 88,142 acres (36,000 hectares) along Lake Chelan, and some 1,000 residents remain under evacuation orders.

An agreement was announced on Thursday that will ultimately let state helicopters in fire-stricken Montana be used to fight blazes on federal lands.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock had written to the federal government last week saying restrictions imposed on the state's five UH-1H helicopters meant blazes worsened while federal fire managers called in aircraft from far away.

The helicopters had not been allowed to work on U.S. lands, Bullock said, because improvements made to their horsepower did not meet U.S. government specifications. State and federal experts will discuss how best to use the aircraft and their experienced pilots in coordinated firefighting efforts.

In blaze-ravaged Oregon, Governor Kate Brown has declared drought emergencies in two-thirds of the state's 36 counties. (Reporting by Bryan Cohen in Seattle, Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho, and Shelby Sebens in Portland, Ore.; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Peter Cooney)