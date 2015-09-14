(Removes specific number of evacuation orders in paragraph
By Noah Berger
MIDDLETOWN, Calif., Sept 13 A swiftly spreading
wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of
residents to flee as it roared unchecked through the northern
California village of Middletown and nearby communities, fire
officials said on Sunday.
The so-called Valley Fire, now ranked as the most
destructive among scores of blazes that have ravaged the
drought-stricken Western United States this summer, came amid
what California fire officials described as "unheard of fire
behavior" this season.
A separate fire raging since Wednesday in the western
Sierras has leveled more than 130 buildings and was threatening
about 6,400 other structures, with thousands of residents under
evacuation orders there, too, the California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported.
Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in both
areas, and mandatory evacuations were expanded as shifting winds
sent flames and ash from the Valley Fire toward a cluster of
towns in the hills north of Napa Valley wine country.
Reuters video footage from Middletown showed a smoking,
devastated landscape of blackened, burned-out vehicles and the
charred foundations of buildings that had been reduced to ash.
"While crews have not had a chance to do a full damage
assessment ... we know hundreds of structures have been
destroyed," Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said in a Twitter
post.
Property losses included "countless homes and other
buildings," he added in a subsequent video news briefing.
The Valley Fire has consumed more than 50,000 acres (20,200
hectares) since igniting Saturday in rural Lake County,
California, about 50 miles (80 kms) west of Sacramento, the
state capital, fire officials said on Sunday.
Thousands of evacuees from Middletown, Cobb, Hidden Valley
Lake and the Harbin Hot Springs resort gathered in shelters,
restaurants and friends' houses in nearby Kelseyville and
Calistoga to await word on their homes, horses and dogs.
The mountain town of Cobb was hit first Saturday afternoon,
and the blaze reached Middletown before sunset a few hours
later, Cal Fire spokeswoman Amy Head told Reuters. The two
communities, each with a population of roughly 1,500, were among
the areas that bore the brunt of the flames.
A combination of drought and a heat wave last week had left
vegetation tinder dry and highly combustible, setting the stage
for a conflagration that thwarted the best efforts of
firefighters to contain it, Berlant said.
"Every time they made progress, the fire would burn right
past them," he said, adding that embers carried by the wind were
sparking new blazes and enlarging the fire zone.
During its first 12 hours, the blaze had devoured 40,000
acres of forest, brush and grasslands at what Head called an
"unprecedented rate" of spread for a wildfire.
Four firefighters were hospitalized with second-degree burns
in the early hours of the blaze and were listed in stable
condition on Sunday, but no other casualties were reported, Head
said. Thick smoke later kept water-dropping helicopters and
airplane tankers grounded, she said.
'FLAMES ALL AROUND'
Laura Streblow, 27, an evacuee who fled Hidden Valley Lake
with her boyfriend on Saturday night and was tracking
developments on social media and through friends, told Reuters
she had heard that "Middletown is basically gone."
"I saw flames all around ... The wind was insane. I have
never been so scared," she said.
Mark Donpineo, 54, said he and two friends were trapped by
the fire for four hours Saturday evening at a golf course in
Hidden Valley Lake, taking cover in a culvert until the flames
had passed.
"We got some towels, wetted them down and basically saw the
fire coming. You could hear explosions of propane tanks, the
ridge was totally on fire, trees were blowing up," he said.
Meanwhile, Cal Fire reported that 81 homes and 51
outbuildings had been lost in the four-day-old Butte Fire, which
has charred more than 65,000 acres in the mountains east of
Sacramento but was 20 percent contained.
As of Sunday, firefighters were battling nearly three dozen
large blazes or clusters of fires in California and six other
Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire
Center in Boise, Idaho.
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner in Calistoga,
Calif., Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas, and Letitia Stein in
Tampa, Florida. Editing by Bill Trott, Andrea Ricci and Richard
Pullin)