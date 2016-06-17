(Updates with New Mexico governor declaring state of emergency
and activating National Guard, paragraph 9)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, June 16 Hundreds of people have
evacuated to escape a wildfire in coastal Southern California
and a larger blaze in rural New Mexico as hot weather feeds the
flames, raising health concerns in other regions, officials said
on Thursday.
Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown told a news conference his
deputies had asked occupants of 400 homes and businesses to
evacuate structures in areas threatened by flames from the
California fire. Campers and horses on ranches have also been
forced out, officials said.
The blaze, which ignited on Wednesday in a wilderness area
northwest of Santa Barbara, has consumed chaparral and tall
grass in the Los Padres National Forest, blackening some 1,200
acres (490 hectares), according to the InciWeb fire information
center.
About 500 firefighters were trying to hold it from exploding
out of control as airplane tankers and helicopters dropped
water, officials said.
"There isn't a lot of marine layer (ocean humidity) so not
great conditions for firefighting," Diane Black, a joint
incident command manager, said in a phone interview.
Winds drove the so-called Sherpa Fire toward the Pacific
coast, leading authorities to evacuate two state beaches and
some ranch land, according InciWeb and the Santa Barbara County
website.
The blaze also approached the 101 Freeway overnight, forcing
authorities to close it until Thursday morning.
In New Mexico, the so-called Dog Head Fire that broke out on
Wednesday about 6 miles (10 km) northwest of the town of Tajique
has forced evacuations and grown to more than 12,000 acres
(4,900 hectares). Tajique is around 30 miles (50 km) southeast
of Albuquerque.
Governor Susana Martinez declared a state of emergency and
activated the state's National Guard, ordering the unit to be
prepared to assist if needed, according to a statement issued by
her office.
The fire has burned through timber in central New Mexico,
pushing heavy smoke toward cities more than 100 miles (160 km)
away as flames spread through a largely unpopulated area, fire
information officer Peter D'Aquanni said in a phone interview.
Torrance County Sheriff Heath White said his office was
evacuating about 200 people.
D'Aquanni said winds could shift the flames to the east as
more than 600 firefighters tackle the blaze.
"There's not many structures in front of that direction if
it goes where we think it's going," he said.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued excessive heat
warnings for areas in the U.S. southwest, including California,
Nevada and Arizona. The NWS forecast office in Phoenix predicted
temperatures as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48.3 Celsius) in
the coming days, which would exceed record highs.
The NWS also issued heat advisories for Missouri and
southwest Iowa, with temperatures in the mid-90s Fahrenheit (35
Celsius).
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Curtis Skinner; Editing by
James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)