June 18 A wildfire fed by parched land and high
winds spread in Southern California on Saturday, prompting
hundreds of people to evacuate their homes as the blaze formed
destructive columns of flames known as "fire tornadoes."
The so-called Sherpa Fire in Santa Barbara County, about 90
miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, had burned
through about 7,100 acres (2,870 hectares) by early Saturday and
firefighters had contained about a quarter of the blaze, Santa
Barbara County said on its Twitter feed.
More than 1,200 firefighters have been dispatched to battle
the flames being fueled by dry chaparral and grass in coastal
canyons about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of the affluent
city of Santa Barbara.
"Now is the time to gather your family members, pets and
important documents in case you need to leave quickly," the
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office warned people living in areas
threatened by the fire.
So far no serious injuries or damage have been reported.
The fire broke out on Wednesday and has been expanding since
then. Little relief is in sight with high winds and temperatures
set to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) over
the weekend.
The fire is one of a series of blazes in western and
southwestern states brought about by high temperatures and a
prolonged dry spell. One of the largest has been southeast of
Albuquerque, New Mexico, destroying about two dozen homes and
forced evacuations.
The so-called Dog Head Fire has burned through about 17,000
acres (6,880 hectares) of timber and logging zones in four days.
Governor Susana Martinez this week declared a state of emergency
to free up resources to fight the blaze.
For an area stretching from Southern California to southern
Nevada and into Arizona, the National Weather service has put
out "red flag warnings," indicating conditions that could lead
to dangerous fires.
It has also issued a heat advisory for large parts of New
Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma.
