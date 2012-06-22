(Updates with background on fire season)
By Jennifer Dobner
SALT LAKE CITY, June 22 More than 1,000 homes
were evacuated from two small Utah communities on Friday as high
winds whipped up a brush fire triggered by target shooters and
pushed the flames toward houses and a nearby explosives factory.
The so-called Dump fire erupted on Thursday in the Kiowa
Valley near a landfill for Saratoga Springs, a town of 18,000 on
the west shore of Utah Lake, about 35 miles (56 km) south of
Salt Lake City.
The blaze initially scorched about 750 acres of cheat grass,
sage and pinyon juniper south and west of town, but by Friday, a
combination of strong winds and rising heat shifted the fire's
direction and sparked rapid growth, Bureau of Land Management
spokeswoman Teresa Rigby said.
"We've probably doubled the acreage by now," Rigby said. She
said fire crews had cut containment lines around 20 percent of
the blaze, but that number probably slipped as flames spread.
About 100 firefighters were working the blaze on Friday,
with more teams expected, Rigby said. Air support was being
provided by one air tanker and one helicopter. A red-flag
warning for high wildfire hazards was posted across Utah, and
Rigby said authorities are expecting winds of more than 20 mph
(32 kph) by afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies with bullhorns rolled through Saratoga
Springs neighborhoods ordering the first evacuations at about 10
a.m., after flames had burned to within half a mile (.8 km) of
homes. By midday, evacuations were expanded to include a portion
of nearby Eagle Mountain, just east of Saratoga Springs.
Homeowner and commercial photographer Renee Keith said she
and her husband decided the fire had burned "too close for
comfort" and began packing before authorities ordered them out.
Keith said she packed her children's baby books, the computer
hard drives, one bag of clothes and camera equipment.
"I was kind of nervous, especially when we were packing the
car," Keith told Reuters. "Ash was falling on us as we were
pulling away."
The Keiths said their biggest concern was for a nearby plant
that makes explosives for the construction and mining
industries. The fire was reportedly burning within one mile (1.6
km) of the factory, but authorities said the flames appeared to
have burned around it.
It was not clear Friday how long authorities would keep
residents away, Rigby said.
The blaze was one of 15 large, uncontained wildfires being
fought across the country on Friday, most of them in six Western
states - Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico and
Arizona, the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho,
reported.
Although federal authorities say the fire season got off to
an early start this summer in parts of the Northern Rockies, the
amount of acreage burned nationwide is about on par with the
10-year average for this time of year, according to fire agency
records. The number of fires tallied by the government at this
point is actually below average.
The biggest by far is the Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire in
southeastern New Mexico, which ranks as that state's largest on
record and has charred almost 300,000 acres, but that blaze is
nearly 90 percent contained.
In neighboring Colorado, fire managers on Friday reported
making progress against a 68,000-acre fire burning west of Fort
Collins, near the Wyoming border, after two days of cooler
temperatures, calmer winds and higher humidity.
Officials there said containment of the fire, which ranks as
the most destructive on record in Colorado, had increased to 60
percent.
But a return of triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds in
the forecast posed a renewed challenge to firefighters battling
the lightning-caused blaze, fire commander Bill Hahnenberg said.
The fire has been blamed for one casualty so far, a
62-year-old grandmother whose remains were found last week in
the cabin where she lived alone.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by
Steve Gorman and Stacey Joyce)