By Jennifer Dobner
| SALT LAKE CITY, June 23
SALT LAKE CITY, June 23 Firefighters in Utah and
Colorado struggled on Saturday to contain raging wildfires
stoked by high winds, which have forced the evacuation of more
than 2,000 people in Utah and burned some 200 dwellings in
Colorado.
Fanned by winds, the so-called Dump Fire about 35 miles
south of Salt Lake City, Utah grew to 5,600 acres on Saturday
from 4,000 late Friday, and was only about 30 percent contained,
Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Cami Lee said.
In neighboring Colorado, firefighters grappling with the
High Park Fire, a 75,537-acre blaze burning in steep mountain
canyons west of Fort Collins, braced for another round of hot
temperatures, low humidity and erratic winds on Saturday.
"Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon,"
according to the federal fire incident command center.
Late Friday afternoon, wind-stoked flames jumped containment
lines and roared through a subdivision, destroying an estimated
nine homes, Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesman John
Schulz said.
The additional property losses bring to 200 the number of
dwellings lost in the two weeks since the lightning-sparked
blaze was first spotted in Colorado.
The Utah fire is burning primarily south and west of
Saratoga Springs, where wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour
were expected to confound firefighting efforts, Lee said.
Officials say target shooters triggered the blaze near a
city landfill on Thursday. It is the 20th fire in Utah started
by target shooting this year, they said.
But on Saturday they revised down substantially the number
of people evacuated in Saratoga Springs and nearby Eagle
Mountain. Some 588 homes were evacuated in the two towns on
Friday affecting up to 2,500 residents, according to Jason Curry
of Utah's office of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
On Friday, officials had said up to 8,000 people were
evacuated. The substantial change followed a more accurate
count, Curry said.
Utah officials will decide later in the day if any residents
will be allowed to return home, Lee said.
"We're waiting to see what the winds do," she said. "We have
a lot of unburned areas between the fire area and the homes and
with the high winds, things can always change quickly."
Some 450 firefighters were on the ground Saturday in Utah,
with support from two air tankers and several helicopters, Lee
said. One firefighter had suffered minor burns, but no other
injuries had been reported.
The Colorado fire is blamed for the death of a 62-year-old
grandmother who perished in her mountain cabin. The High Park
Fire is already the state's most destructive and the
second-largest on record in Colorado.
Incident commander Bill Hahnenberg said crews deployed in
the narrow Colorado canyons had to retreat on Friday when the
fire blew up and they could no longer protect homes.
"We had a very difficult time," Hahnenberg said.
The fire is burning on private land and on sections of the
Roosevelt National Forest.
As of Friday, there were 15 large, uncontained wildfires
being fought across the country, most in six Western states -
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona - the
National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, reported.
Although federal authorities say the fire season got off to
an early start this summer in parts of the Northern Rockies, the
acreage burned nationwide is about on par with the 10-year
average for this time of year, according to fire agency records.
The biggest by far is the Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire in
New Mexico, that state's largest on record, which has charred
almost 300,000 acres. That blaze is nearly 90 percent
contained.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Greg McCune
and Jackie Frank)