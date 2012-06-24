(Recasts with details on Pike's Peak, adds Utah evacuations)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, June 24 A fast-growing wildfire that
blew up overnight in Colorado has forced 11,000 people from
their homes and was threatening popular summer camping grounds
beneath Pike's Peak, which bills itself as the most visited
mountain in North America.
Live summit video from the 14,115-foot (4,302-metre) peak on
Sunday showed plumes of dark smoke billowing in the air, and a
cog railway that ferries tourists up the side of the famous
mountain was shut down because of the wildfires.
The blaze in the Pike National Forest, known as the Waldo
Canyon Fire, has consumed about 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares)
since Saturday and triggered evacuation orders for 11,000 people
from Colorado Springs and nearby communities, fire officials
said.
"This is a very, very volatile situation," said emergency
worker Rob Deyerberg at the fire joint information center.
The blaze was just one of 20 uncontrolled fires raging in
U.S. states on Sunday, mostly in the West, stoked by wind and
high temperatures. A fresh blaze in neighboring Utah forced
about 1,000 people from their homes in that state.
Of those evacuated in Colorado, about 6,200 people were
cleared from Manitou Springs, often used as a base for travel to
Pike's Peak and the Garden of the Gods, a recreation area
popular with climbers, fire department spokesman Dave Hunting
said.
Authorities also ordered residents to leave Green Mountain
Falls, Chipita Park and Cascade, according to the fire incident
command. No buildings had been lost to the Waldo Canyon Fire as
of Sunday morning, but the flames could threaten houses if the
wind shifts, Deyerberg said.
The Waldo Canyon blaze came as firefighting resources were
already stretched by the monster High Park blaze that was raging
out of control west of Fort Collins and has destroyed 200 homes
since it was ignited by lightning two weeks ago. Another fire
destroyed 21 homes 18 miles (29 km) away in Estes Park on
Saturday.
The High Park Fire - the second-largest on record in the
state and its most destructive - consumed 82,114 acres (33,230
ha) in steep canyons and has continued to spread west into
inaccessible areas. It is blamed for the death of a 62-year-old
grandmother in her mountain cabin.
"This fire continues to be persistent and find new areas
that it can burn," incident commander Bill Hahnenberg said.
Temperatures reached into the triple digits in many parts of
Colorado on Saturday, including a record 104 degrees (40 C) in
Denver, where the temperature was expected to reach 102 (38.9
C)on Sunday.
FRESH UTAH EVACUATIONS
In Utah, the fresh Wood Hollow fire pushed thousands of
people from their homes in the rural communities of Fountain
Green and Indianola on Sunday, and forced a 15-mile (24-km)
closure of state highway 89.
Fueled by gusty winds the 8,000-plus-acre (3,240-ha) fire
was growing rapidly since it started Saturday evening in the
foothills near Fountain Green, about 100 miles (160 km) south of
Salt Lake City, Interagency Fire Center spokesman Don Carpenter
said.
An exact cause of the fire was under investigation, although
Carpenter said it was human-caused.
The fire has burned up over a mountain ridge through grass,
sage, pinion juniper and alpine firs, and by mid-day Sunday was
burning down north-facing slopes into a small valley, Carpenter
said.
"Everything is so dry and the temperatures are so high, it
doesn't take much to have it go," he said, adding that about 64
firefighters were fighting the fire, with additional crews on
the way. A PV-2 air tanker was providing air support.
Further north, crews were still battling the Dump fire, 35
miles (56 km) south of Salt Lake City. It was 40 percent
contained on Sunday, U.S. Forest Service fire information
officer Kim Osborn said.
The 6,023-acre (2,437-ha) fire was started Thursday by
target shooters and had earlier forced the evacuation of nearly
600 homes. Evacuation orders there were lifted on Saturday after
keeping residents away about 30 hours.
On Sunday, Osborn said the fire was burning on a ridge a
good distance from any structures, but fire managers were
closely watching for shifting afternoon winds.
