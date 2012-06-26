(Adds details on fire)
By Keith Coffman
COLORADO SPRINGS, June 25 An out-of-control
wildfire near some of Colorado's most visited tourist sites
expanded overnight and kept some 6,000 people from their homes
on Monday, threatening a gated community nestled in the
foothills near the famous Garden of the Gods.
The fire sent a mushroom cloud of smoke nearly 20,000 feet
(6,100 metres) into the air over Colorado Springs, shadowing
Pikes Peak, whose vistas helped inspire the patriotic tune
"America the Beautiful." Closer to the blaze, trees were visibly
twisting from the heat.
A famous cog railway that transports tourists from around
the world up the picturesque mountainside said it would be
closed on Tuesday for a third straight day. The highway that
leads up to Pikes Peak has been closed since the fire began
nipping at its base over the weekend.
The closures on Pikes Peak, billed the world's second-most
visited mountain after Japan's Mount Fuji, have drawn attention
to the fire's negative impact on the tourism industry just at
the start of the peak summer season.
Fire crews called in massive C-130 military planes on
Monday, which swooped low through plumes of black and white
smoke to dump fire retardant on the flames.
Firefighters on the ground concentrated on the gated upscale
subdivision of Cedar Heights, overlooking the Garden of the Gods
whose towering red rock formations jut up from the ground,
trying to protect residential houses from nearby flames.
Raging about 80 miles (130 km) south of Denver, the Waldo
Canyon fire had initially prompted the evacuation of 11,000
people at the weekend although residents of the town of Manitou
Springs were allowed home on Sunday night.
One of those residents was retired nurse Carol Yeager, 76,
who left her stucco home on the orders of police late on
Saturday, grabbing a handful of personal effects and her four
cats.
"The flames were shooting skyward," she said. "It's cleared
up a lot, but police told us if the wind shifts, it's touch and
go, and they said to be ready to evacuate again."
FIRE NEAR AIR FORCE ACADEMY
The fire was also within six to 10 miles (10 to 16 km) of
the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs as winds fanned the
flames in its direction, and fire authorities listed the academy
as being threatened by the blaze along with utilities and
watershed.
A recreation area belonging to the Academy was ordered
evacuated due to its proximity to the fire, and all trails
leading west of the school were closed, the base said.
The blaze would still have to traverse rough terrain,
burning down through steep canyons and up mountain ridges,
before it could reach the Air Force Academy itself, Academy
spokesman Meade Warthen said.
"We don't have any reason at this particular point to think
we're going to be inundated, but we're standing by," he said.
"There are contingency plans in place. If we need to implement
them, we will."
The Department of Homeland Security said it was providing
the Federal Emergency Management Agency financial assistance to
help battle the Waldo Canyon blaze and other fires, noting the
threat to 250 homes in the area.
The blaze ignited as firefighting resources were stretched
by the monster High Park blaze northwest of Fort Collins, a
university city north of Denver along the state's tinder-dry
Front Range.
"We're going to be continuing to have to deal with these
fires for weeks to come," U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell
said. "We anticipate it's going to be a long fire season."
The High Park Fire - the second-largest blaze on record in
the state and its most destructive - has consumed 83,205 acres
(33,670 hectares) in steep canyons since it was sparked by
lightning two weeks ago. It is blamed for the death of a
62-year-old grandmother in her mountain cabin and has destroyed
248 homes.
An estimated 4,300 people remain evacuated from their homes
as that fire burns through grass, brush and Ponderosa pine.
In southwestern Colorado, the Weber Fire grew to 8,300 acres
(3,360 ha) overnight but firefighters held it about one mile
southeast of the small town of Mancos, east of Mesa Verde
National Park. Roughly 50 homes were evacuated, officials said.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Utah, a fast-growing 39,000-acre
(15,780-ha) wildfire continued to rage largely out of control on
Monday after burning an estimated 30 homes and killing 75 sheep
between the rural communities of Fountain Green and Indianola.
Governor Gary Herbert, who toured the fire by helicopter on
Monday, estimated the property losses so far at $7 million. No
injuries have been reported, but Herbert said fire officials did
use a helicopter to rescue some shepherds from the fire's path.
More than 500 structures have been threatened by the Wood
Hollow fire, forcing up to 1,500 people from homes.
"The big worry now is the weather. Everything that can be
done is being done," Herbert told a televised news conference.
