* Arkansas fireworks warehouse in path of the flames
* Weeks of heat with little rain leave vast areas vulnerable
(Updates with fire jumping highway, rural area also evacuated)
By Suzi Parker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 25 Firefighters in three
Nebraska counties battled expanding wildfires on Wednesday and
an Arkansas town of 1,300 people was evacuated because of an
approaching fire, as the central part of the United States
suffered through another day of stifling heat.
Authorities evacuated the entire town of Ola, Arkansas,
population 1,300 people, on Wednesday afternoon because of an
encroaching wildfire. The town, 74 miles west of Little Rock,
was especially vulnerable because a warehouse in which fireworks
were stored is feared to be in the path of the flames.
The fire jumped a highway and also forced the evacuation of
a rural area near Ola, authorities said. There have so far been
no injuries or deaths fr om th e Arkansas bl aze so far.
While the Arkansas wildfire itself is small, burning only
about 100 acres so far, a dispatcher for the Yell County Office
of Emergency Management said only about 50 percent of the fire
had been contained.
Much larger fires were raging in Nebraska, where some 72,400
acres had been consumed in the drought-stricken north central
region of the state by Wednesday, authorities said.
Weeks of 100-plus Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) temperatures have
destroyed many dryland crops across Nebraska, leaving areas more
susceptible to wildfires and making conditions for firefighters
nearly unbearable.
Crops on irrigated land in the state still show some
promise, but the National Weather Service predicts little chance
of significant rain in the near future.
Lightning strikes apparently sparked wildfires in the scenic
Niobrara River Valley on Friday. Firefighters were just
beginning to make progress on those blazes on Wednesday. They
were aided by air drops from several helicopters.
A portion of the Niobrara River was declared off limits for
public use and a part of Nebraska Highway 12 was closed earlier,
but reopened on Wednesday afternoon.
Governor Dave Heineman met on Tuesday with federal, state
and local workers responding to fires in Brown, Keya Paha and
Cherry Counties. He had issued an emergency declaration
statewide at the start of July for drought and fires.
Unlike the Arkansas fire and those that struck Colorado
earlier in the summer, forcing an exodus from several
communities including Colorado Springs, the Nebraska wildfires
have so far been limited to sparsely populated areas.
The governor's office said 10 structures and some associated
outbuildings had been destroyed and about 80 were threatened.
Several Nebraska state agencies were responding to the blazes.
The three wildfires burning in the vicinity of the town of
Ainsworth had consumed just over 72,400 acres (29,300 Hectares)
as of Wednesday, according to the federal fire incident command
center. The biggest, called the Fairfield Creek Fire, was 66,745
acres (27,010 Hectares) and straddles a river.
"Over the last two days, temperatures above 100 degrees and
low humidity with Red Flag Warnings have created extreme fire
behavior and difficult conditions for fire fighters," according
to the fire incident command center.
The Ainsworth area Chamber of Commerce pleaded for help on
Wednesday, citing the loss of grazing land for cattle and the
loss of structures. Donations will be used to buy feed and hay
for cattle, fencing supplies and other ranching needs, it said
on its website.
