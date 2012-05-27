* Firefighters contend with gusting winds, tinder-dry
conditions
* Authorities order evacuation of several small towns
By Zelie Pollon
Santa Fe, N.M., May 26 A wildfire burned out of
control for a fourth day in the steep mountains of southwestern
New Mexico on Saturday, one of several blazes that have consumed
more than 200 square miles (520 square km) of rugged land in six
U.S. states.
Efforts to contain the blazes spreading in sparsely
populated areas of Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New
Mexico and Utah have been hurt by gusting winds and tinder-dry
late-spring conditions.
Several small towns, including the historic Wild West mining
town of Mogollon - now nearly a ghost town - were ordered to
evacuate, as the spreading fire torched miles forest, brush and
grass.
New Mexico's Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire, which was
started by lightning 10 days ago, had raged across 82,252 acres
(33,286 hectares) as of Friday and officials said the area could
now be much larger than that.
"We know that there was significant growth yesterday, but we
don't have a hard and fast number," said Fire Information
Officer Dan Ware.
More than 580 firefighters and support crew have been
fighting the blaze.
"This is the biggest show in the country right now in terms
of fire size. So a lot of resources are available to us. We're
just not sure we'll be able to do a lot of flying," Ware said.
He said access to the fire had been the chief difficulty as
it was burning in very steep, rugged terrain where firefighters
were not able to cut through the brush and timber.
"Fire activity was so extreme yesterday we had to pull crews
out," he said. "We're expecting another day like that today.
With such high wind levels and low humidity there's going to be
big potential for some major growth."
SMOKE OVER DENVER
Smoke from the New Mexico fire wafted north into the Denver
metropolitan area on Saturday, as firefighters battled a
separate wildfire burning on the Utah-Colorado border.
That 2,800-acre fire was burning in a remote area near
Paradox, Colorado, U.S Forest Service spokesman Steve Segin
said.
He said there were only a few isolated ranches in the area
and no structures had been lost so far, although the wind-driven
blaze was "very active." He said the cause was under
investigation.
Most of western Colorado has been put under a "red flag"
warning for wildfires due to hot temperatures, low humidity and
high winds, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 1,000 miles (km) to the east, a wildfire in
Michigan's Upper Peninsula had grown slightly to cover an area
of more than 21,000 acres by Saturday, stretching in a narrow
band 11 miles long from about 14 miles north of the village of
Newberry to Lake Superior, the state's Department of Natural
Resources said.
Dry conditions posed problems at the northeastern end of the
blaze, where firefighters have concentrated efforts dropping
water from air tankers, Dean Wilson, a spokesman for the state
DNR's western fire management team, said on Saturday evening.
The DNR said access to was has been dubbed the "Duck Lake
Fire" was difficult and it was only 20 percent contained on
Saturday morning. It said a number of structures had been
damaged or destroyed.
Wilson said good progress had been made in tackling the
south end of the fire and firefighters were establishing
defensive lines on the east and west sides.
There have been no further evacuations and the defensive
lines around the Pike Lake area where there is a resort and
Little Lake Harbor held on Saturday, Wilson said.
In Utah, officials said a wildfire burning on the west side
of Promontory Point, the tip of a peninsula that juts into the
Great Salt Lake, had grown to 4,200 acres, but was 50 percent
contained.
The fire, touched off by lightning on Thursday, was burning
uphill in the Promontory Mountains, on public and private land,
the officials said. No structures have been lost, they said.
