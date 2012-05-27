By Zelie Pollon
| SANTA FE, N.M.
SANTA FE, N.M. May 27 Calmer winds and cooler
temperatures promised r elief on Sunday to fire crews battling
blazes in New Mexico and Colorado, where wildfires sweeping
across miles of forest, brush and grass have forced evacuations
and disrupted holiday weekend travel plans.
New Mexico's wildfires - which are torching tens of
thousands of acres daily - have proven difficult for fire crews
to contain because of the high winds and rugged, inaccessible
terrain found in the southwestern part of the state.
Officials said they were hopeful that Sunday's calmer winds
would slow the fires' movements and allow greater use of five
helicopters, said Fire Information Officer Dan Ware.
Recreational trails in the Gila National Forest were closed
this weekend and officials evacuated Mogollon, a historic Wild
West mining outpost that is now nearly a ghost town.
"We're looking forward to a lighter day in terms of wind,
which should slow the fire down. But we're expecting to see some
extreme fire today, mostly because of the terrain and the kind
of fuel in front of this fire," Ware said.
More than 600 workers are fighting the blaze.
Extremely dry late-spring weather and gusting winds have
also swept wildfires across Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Utah,
with more than 200 square miles of rugged land consumed by the
blazes.
Two wind-driven wildfires burning in western Colorado have
forced the evacuation of recreational areas and campgrounds
during the busy holiday weekend, fire managers said on Sunday.
The larger of the two blazes, the Sunrise Mine fire, has
scorched 5,000 acres in remote canyons along the Colorado-Utah
border, said Mike Davis, spokesman for the Montrose Interagency
Fire Management Unit.
Authorities ordered the evacuation of the Buckeye Reservoir
and two other recreational areas and closed two roads leading
into the area north of Paradox, Colorado, Davis said.
He said because of billowing smoke from high winds, fire
managers have been unable to put a containment figure on the
blaze. No structures have been lost, and no injuries have been
reported.
Meanwhile, the Little Sand fire has blackened 2,325 acres
northwest of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, prompting the closure of
more than a half-dozen campsites, incident spokeswoman Pam
Wilson said.
Wilson said the lightning-sparked blaze was "creeping along
the forest floor" for the last two weeks before high winds
fanned the flames on Saturday.
"We had winds in excess of 60 miles an hour that really
kicked it up," she said.
Decreasing winds, and cooler temperature forecast for Sunday
should aid firefighting efforts, she added.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by
Paul Thomasch and Philip Barbara)