By Zelie Pollon
| SANTA FE, N.M. June 2
SANTA FE, N.M. June 2 A trio of drought-fueled
wildfires burned out of control in New Mexico and California on
Sunday as shifting winds and other adverse weather conditions
hampered fire-fighting efforts, authorities said.
The Powerhouse wildfire in California's Lake Hughes area, 65
miles (105 km) north of Los Angeles, had destroyed six houses,
said Ronald Ashdale, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service.
It was threatening more than 1,000 homes and had already
charred 19,500 acres (7,700 hectares), the Forest Service said,
adding that the blaze was not expected to be contained before
Wednesday.
High temperatures and dramatic wind shifts have contributed
to the fire, according to Ashdale, who said as many as 975
firefighters and other personnel had been struggling to contain
the blaze in an area as dry as a tinderbox.
In New Mexico, two other fires also raged out of control on
Sunday, one of them consuming 7,476 acres 2,800 (ha) of
Ponderosa pine forest in an area known as the Pecos Wilderness,
authorities said.
It too was fed by severe drought conditions blanketing 98
percent of the state, weather officials said.
"This is a historic drought. We haven't seen a drought like
this since the 1950s," said Dan Ware of New Mexico's State
Forestry agency.
Smoke advisories were sent to residents throughout the state
after smoke and falling ash filled the air over Santa Fe and
neighboring areas.
The other New Mexico fire had consumed 1,745 acres (405 ha)
of the Valles Caldera National Preserve by late Sunday,
triggering the evacuation of about 50 families, fire officials
said.
