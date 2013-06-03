(Updates throughout with evacuations and new details)
By Zelie Pollon
SANTA FE, N.M. June 2 A trio of drought-fueled
wildfires raged in New Mexico and California on Sunday, with the
biggest blaze forcing the evacuation of more than 2,000 people
from their homes north of Los Angeles.
The Powerhouse wildfire in California's Lake Hughes area,
about 65 miles (105 km) outside Los Angeles, destroyed six
houses and was threatening more than 1,000 others, police and
fire and rescue officials said.
The fire had charred about 25,000 acres by late Sunday and,
though it was about 20 percent contained, the officials said it
was not expected to be brought fully under control for about a
week.
Deputy Luan Dang of the Palmdale Sheriff's Department told
Reuters more than 2,000 people had been evacuated from
communities threatened by the blaze.
High temperatures and dramatic wind shifts have contributed
to the fire, said Ronald Ashdale, a spokesman for the U.S.
Forest Service. He said as many as 975 firefighters and other
personnel had been struggling to contain the blaze in an area as
dry as a tinder-box.
In New Mexico, two other fires also raged out of control on
Sunday, one of them consuming 7,476 acres of Ponderosa pine
forest in an area known as the Pecos Wilderness, authorities
said.
It too was fed by severe drought conditions blanketing 98
percent of the state, weather officials said.
"This is a historic drought. We haven't seen a drought like
this since the 1950s," said Dan Ware of New Mexico's State
Forestry agency.
Smoke advisories were sent to residents throughout the state
after soot and a dense haze filled the air over Santa Fe and
neighboring areas.
The other New Mexico fire had consumed 1,745 acres of the
Valles Caldera National Preserve by late Sunday, triggering the
evacuation of about 50 families, fire officials said.
