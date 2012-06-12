By Jennifer Dobner
| SALT LAKE CITY, June 12
SALT LAKE CITY, June 12 An airplane tanker that
crashed while dropping flame retardant on a Utah wildfire last
week veered from the path of the spotter plane in front of it
before slamming into a mountainside, a preliminary report on the
accident said on Tuesday.
The deaths of the tanker's two-man crew -- pilot Todd
Tompkins, 48, and co-pilot Ronnie Chambless, 40 -- marked the
year's first fatalities among personnel fighting U.S. wildfires
this year.
The privately owned Lockheed Martin P2V, flying under
contract for the U.S. Forest Service, crashed June 3 on a
forested mountain in the Hamlin Valley area of southwestern Utah
while battling the so-called White Rock Fire.
A two-paragraph initial report on the crash posted on the
website of the National Transportation Safety Board does not
rule out mechanical failures or other possible causes for the
accident.
It also does not indicate whether smoke from the blaze,
which had burned from Nevada into Utah, caused visibility
problems for the pilots. They were both from Boise, Idaho,
worked for the Neptune Aviation company, based in Missoula,
Montana, and had taken off that day from Cedar City, Utah.
"At this point we have not ruled out much of anything. We
are just documenting what we know," NTSB spokesman Keith
Holloway said.
The air tanker, designated Tanker 11, had taken off 32
minutes before the crash and was trailing a smaller lead plane
over a fire-retardant drop zone in a valley just under a
half-mile wide and 350 feet deep, the report said. A lead plane
is used to guide air tankers in the suppression of wildfires.
The spotter aircraft dipped to an altitude of 150 feet above
the valley floor and made a shallow right turn toward the final
drop area, the report said.
"While making the right turn on to final (approach) behind
the lead plane, Tanker 11 impacted rising terrain that was about
700 feet left of the lead airplane's flight path," the report
stated.
The plane's flight recorder was recovered by investigators,
and its data will be analyzed along with pieces of the aircraft
removed from the crash site, Holloway said. A final report is
expected within 18 months.
The fatal crash was followed on June 8 by the death of a
firefighter in Arizona, who was in a vehicle that rolled over en
route to a blaze in the Baboquivari Mountains.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Anthony Boadle)