WASHINGTON, March 27 The Obama administration on
Thursday listed the lesser prairie chicken, a small grassland
bird native to parts of the country's oil and gas belt, as
"threatened," a move that could draw the ire of some Western
lawmakers and energy producers.
"The lesser prairie chicken is in dire straits," said U.S.
Fish and Wildlife Service director Dan Ashe, citing a "rapid and
severe decline" in the species' population.
Energy companies worried that some oil and gas fields could
become off-limits to drilling and that the move could also
affect wind farms and other activity. A coalition of energy
groups termed the listing "not warranted" in a letter to the
USFWS this month.
The agency insisted that its approach to the listing, which
includes a special provision allowing officials and landowners
in five states to manage conservation efforts would "avoid
further regulation of activities such as oil and gas
development." Environmental activists expressed concern that the
provision could hinder efforts to save the bird.
The bird is a gray-brown grouse, smaller and paler than the
closely related greater prairie chicken. Once common across much
of Southeastern Colorado, Eastern New Mexico, the Texas
Panhandle, Western Oklahoma and Western Kansas, the bird's
historical range of native grasslands and prairies has been
reduced by an estimated 84 percent.
"Oil and gas companies, ranchers and other landowners have
signed up over 3 million acres of land for participation in the
states' range-wide conservation plan," said Ashe.
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican, praised the
plan.
"I am very excited to see industry and the states continue
to work together on conserving this bird with our jointly
developed conservation strategies," Fallin said, adding that
without the range-wide plan, Oklahoma's energy and agriculture
industries could have been hurt.
But Randy Neugebauer, a Republican representative whose
district in east-central Texas is a large agricultural area,
said the bird's listing was not needed.
"The timing of this decision is being driven by activist
lawsuits, instead of what's best for the species and the
communities near its habitat. This listing is a blow to West
Texas and every state that has lesser prairie chicken habitat,"
Neugebauer said.
The group Defenders of Wildlife said the listing was "long
overdue" but that the positive impact would be diminished by
"overly broad exemptions" for land use.
"We are talking about a species whose population has
plummeted to half of its numbers in just one year," said Jamie
Rappaport Clark, Defenders of Wildlife president.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny)