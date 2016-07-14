July 14 Privately held wind power developer Deepwater Wind has proposed supplying Long Island with 90 megawatts of offshore wind energy, the company said on Thursday.

The 15-turbine project from Deepwater Wind, builder of the first offshore wind farm in the United States, would become the largest in the country when completed, the company said.

It said that depending on permitting, construction could start as early as 2019 with the project commencing operations in 2022.

The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) is expected to officially vote on the proposal next week, the company said in an email.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that at a meeting next Wednesday, the LIPA Board of Trustees would consider advancing the development of the wind farm.

"Our project is not just the best site for offshore wind in the country, it's also the right solution to meet the South Fork's energy demands in a clean and cost effective way," Deepwater Wind Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Grybowski said in a statement. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)