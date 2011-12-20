NEW YORK Dec 20 Think of wine critic Robert
Parker as the E.F. Hutton of fermented grapes. When he talks,
oenophiles listen.
So when Parker, publisher of the Wine Advocate, said
recently that the world is entering the 'Age of the Buyer' - a
prolonged period of stable or declining wine prices - it was
enough to get sommeliers buzzing over their Chateau
D'Yquem.
"There's now a tremendous amount of high-quality wines
available at reasonable prices," agrees Andrew Bell, president
and CEO of American Sommelier, a membership association for
wine aficionados. "With supply increasing and consumption
decreasing, it stands to reason that prices will fall or
stabilize. The pendulum is swinging in favor of the
consumer."
To which wine lovers might say: It's about time. In recent
years, they have grappled with seemingly ever-increasing
prices. With production at top French chateaux like Margaux or
Petrus limited, and wealthy Chinese buyers starting to acquire
a taste for high-end Bordeaux, bidders have set auction records
and the futures market has been priced at sky-high levels.
But things may finally be tipping in favor of the consumer,
at least in the broader market. The punishing recession has a
lot to do with it: Disposable income is plummeting, so most
households just don't have much cash to be splurging on an
outstanding syrah or sauvignon blanc.
"The recession drove everyone to trade down," says Barbara
Insel, CEO of Napa-based wine-market advisory firm Stonebridge
Research Group. "The market disappeared for most wines costing
more than $15 or $20. Pretty much anything costing more than
$30 was 30 percent off - and often not refilled on the shelves
or wine lists."
CURRENCY TRENDS
Currency trends are helping foster the Age of the Buyer, as
well - at least for Americans.
"There's some bullish sentiment under the U.S. dollar now
because the American economy is starting to perform better,"
says David Song, a currency analyst with foreign-exchange site
DailyFX.com. "Meanwhile the outlook for the Euro is
pretty bearish, and it will likely trend lower for 2012."
That combination of a steadying greenback and a worsening
Eurozone mess will likely drive down prices for European wine
imports. From the Euro's current exchange rate of roughly
$1.30, already well down from previous levels of around $1.60,
Song expects a further slide to $1.20 or even $1.10. That, in
turn, could encourage American producers to trim their own
prices in order to compete.
Here are a few ways savvy oenophiles can benefit:
- Leverage your online advantage. Historically, wine access
has been a restricted and clubby affair, which often depended
on personal relationships with dealers.
But the proliferation of online retailers has essentially
democratized access to high-quality vintages. An array of
websites are now offering so-called "flash" deals of deep
discounts on high-end, limited-availability cases. A couple of
Andrew Bell's favorites: Lot18.com and
WinesTilSoldOut.com.
- Look beyond Bordeaux. Want a steal on bottles from famed
French chateaux like Haut-Brion or Romanee-Conti? You're
probably out of luck. That's the stuff that billionaire Chinese
buyers really care about, as do investment vehicles like the
London-based Fine Wine Fund, which tend to focus almost
exclusively on first-growth Bordeaux. One reason is that
Bordeaux is - pardon the pun - the most liquid option for wine
investors, easily sold to other collectors. Other regions and
varietals can be harder to move.
But look to the rest of the world, and the bargains appear
plentiful. The quality-to-price ratio is particularly
attractive in places like Australia, New Zealand, Argentina,
South Africa, Spain and Chile. Stonebridge's Insel says buyers
can find an alluring mix of quality and value in Southern
Italian reds, whites from Italy's Veneto region and homegrown
vintages from Washington State.
- Be active at auctions. As Woody Allen once said, 90
percent of life is just showing up. In that spirit, show up at
the wine auctions of prominent purveyors like Zachys, Hart
Davis Hart, Sotheby's and Christie's, and you might be
surprised at what you come away with. After all, since wine
futures have been priced at record levels - and you still have
to wait a couple of years for delivery - you'll probably have
better luck with more mature vintages.
Tips from American Sommelier's Bell: Do your due diligence
beforehand to identify your best quality-to-price
opportunities; set budget limits for yourself, so you don't get
caught up in auction momentum and overpay; and consider
so-called 'mixed' or 'odd' lots, groupings of assorted wines
that higher-end collectors might overlook.
"There are incredible discounts to be found right now,"
says Bell. "I guarantee it."
