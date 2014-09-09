LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission will remain skeptical of efforts of top U.S. wireless
carriers to merge, the agency's chairman, Tom Wheeler, said in a
speech on Tuesday.
"I know that achieving scale is good economics, and that
there is a natural economic incentive to accrue ever-increasing
scale. We will continue to be skeptical of efforts to achieve
that scale through the consolidation of major players," Wheeler
said, referencing the recently abandoned plan by No. 3 carrier
Sprint Corp to buy No. 4 provider T-Mobile US.
"Most recently the assistant attorney general for antitrust
and I were outspoken in discouraging Sprint's potential
acquisition of T-Mobile. The American consumer has been the
beneficiary: new pricing and new services that have been spurred
by competition," Wheeler said, speaking at the Las Vegas trade
show organized by the wireless association CTIA.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)