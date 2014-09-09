LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 Top U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday warned that next year's auction of valuable radio airwaves could be at risk if wireless carriers don't show broadcasters they plan to commit significant money.

The Federal Communications Commission next year is planning a so-called incentive auction, the first opportunity for wireless carriers to buy highly coveted low-frequency spectrum, which hinges on TV stations first giving up those airwaves.

"Whether or not wireless carriers show up with sufficient demand to incent broadcasters to participate is something only you control... If mobile operators don't put their money where their mouths have been, the future of spectrum policy will begin to look a lot different," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a speech at a wireless trade show.

He said he had heard AT&T Inc, Dish Network Corp and possibly Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc had planned to participate, but "the rest of the industry, however, has been strangely silent." (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)