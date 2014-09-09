LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 Top U.S. communications
regulator on Tuesday warned that next year's auction of valuable
radio airwaves could be at risk if wireless carriers don't show
broadcasters they plan to commit significant money.
The Federal Communications Commission next year is planning
a so-called incentive auction, the first opportunity for
wireless carriers to buy highly coveted low-frequency spectrum,
which hinges on TV stations first giving up those airwaves.
"Whether or not wireless carriers show up with sufficient
demand to incent broadcasters to participate is something only
you control... If mobile operators don't put their money where
their mouths have been, the future of spectrum policy will begin
to look a lot different," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a
speech at a wireless trade show.
He said he had heard AT&T Inc, Dish Network Corp
and possibly Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc
had planned to participate, but "the rest of the
industry, however, has been strangely silent."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)