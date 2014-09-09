(Adds merger and data throttling concerns)
By Alina Selyukh
LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 The top U.S. communications
regulator on Tuesday warned that next year's auction of valuable
radio airwaves could be at risk if wireless carriers don't show
broadcasters they plan to commit significant money.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler told
a wireless industry trade show he counted on them to prove their
big interest in buying spectrum from television stations.
He also said the FCC would stay skeptical of potential
mergers among the biggest wireless carriers and that he remained
concerned about the industry's data throttling practices.
The FCC is planning a so-called incentive auction for
mid-2015, the first opportunity for wireless carriers to buy
highly coveted low-frequency spectrum, which hinges on
television stations first giving up those airwaves.
Many TV station owners have been reluctant to agree to go
off air or share airwaves with each other, which Wheeler said
was partly because they were not sure they would get properly
paid through the wireless carriers' bids.
"Whether or not wireless carriers show up with sufficient
demand to incent broadcasters to participate is something only
you control," Wheeler told the CTIA wireless show in Las Vegas.
"If mobile operators don't put their money where their
mouths have been, the future of spectrum policy will begin to
look a lot different."
Last month, the National Association of Broadcasters
petitioned a federal appeals court to review the FCC's planned
auction process, arguing it could hurt TV stations.
"If they were to win, the effect would be to delay the
auction, notwithstanding NAB's claims to the contrary," Wheeler
said. "They have gone to the judicial branch to throw up
roadblocks to further progress on addressing the spectrum needs
of mobile services."
The FCC in the next few weeks will start "expanded outreach"
to television stations, explaining how the auction will work and
how much money it could raise, Wheeler said.
He said he had heard AT&T Inc, Dish Network Corp
and possibly Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc
, when they were talking about a merger, planned to
participate.
"The rest of the industry, however, has been strangely
silent," he said.
Sprint's plans to buy T-Mobile recently collapsed after
Wheeler and the U.S. top antitrust regulator spoke critically
about the idea. Wheeler said consumers benefited from the
companies ending the merger plan, through new pricing and
services.
"We will continue to be skeptical of efforts to achieve ...
scale through the consolidation of major players," Wheeler said.
He also said the FCC was concerned carriers are singling out
certain customers for throttling, or data slow-downs, and that
subscribers who sign up for unlimited services are not getting
the usage they were promised.
The FCC is reviewing the wireless carriers' data management
practices after Verizon announced last month the top 5 percent
of high-speed data users on its older unlimited data plans might
experience slower speeds starting in October.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Marina
Lopes in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay and Andrea Ricci)