By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE, April 21
MILWAUKEE, April 21 Planned Parenthood of
Wisconsin has suspended non-surgical abortions in response to a
new state law that makes it harder for women to have the
procedure, a move that followed anti-abortion measures in
several Republican-controlled states.
The law, which took affect on Friday, requires women visit a
doctor at least three times before having a drug-induced
abortion, forces physicians to determine whether women are being
coerced into having an abortion and prohibits women and doctors
from using web cams during the procedure.
The Coercive and Web Cam Abortion Prevention Act, which was
signed by Republican Governor Scott Walker earlier this month,
imposes criminal penalties, including a possible prison
sentence, for physicians who violate the law.
Teri Huyck, president and chief executive of Planned
Parenthood of Wisconsin, said the law was "ambiguous and
difficult to interpret," interfered with the doctor-patient
relationship and posed significant risks to doctors.
"The added risks of felony penalties for physicians who
provide medication abortion are unnecessary and intended to
threaten a physician's ability to provide women with medication
abortion," Huyck said in a statement from the family planning
and reproductive health organization on Friday.
About a quarter of abortions in Wisconsin are induced using
medication, which can be prescribed by a doctor during the first
nine weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin,
however, will continue to provide surgical abortions.
Wisconsin Right To Life, an anti-abortion group, said it
supported Planned Parenthood's decision, adding that it would
likely reduce the number of abortions.
"This common-sense law protects women at a time when it is
most needed and provides help if she is a potential or real
victim of domestic abuse," said Barbara Lyons, Wisconsin Right
to Life's executive director.
The Wisconsin Medical Society, the largest association of
doctors in the state, had called on Walker to veto the bill,
saying it "directly infringes on the special and private
relationship between the patient and physician."
The Wisconsin law is the latest in a number of anti-abortion
measures pressed by conservative lawmakers in the nation.
In Oklahoma, a Republican-led effort to enact a "personhood"
law that would have granted embryos full rights as people from
the moment of conception failed on Thursday in the state
legislature.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant signed a law on Monday that
may force the state's only abortion clinic out of business, and
earlier this month Arizona Governor Jan Brewer signed a
controversial measure banning most abortions after 20 weeks of
pregnancy.
(Editing by David Bailey and Paul Simao)