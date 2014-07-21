(Updates with evacuation lifted, details on fuel spill and
collision)
By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE, July 21 An evacuation order was
lifted on Monday after a train derailment and collision several
hours earlier caused a fuel spill in a southeastern Wisconsin
town, where clean-up efforts were underway, a rail spokesman
said.
A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed at
about 8:30 p.m. local time on Sunday in Slinger, Wisconsin,
after striking cars from Wisconsin and Southern Railroad,
causing some 4,000 gallons (18,200 liters) of diesel to spill
from a locomotive fuel tank, said CN spokesman Patrick Waldron.
The derailment spurred the evacuation of about 100
households, local media reported, in the town of about 5,000
people, about 35 miles (60 km) northwest of Milwaukee.
The evacuation was lifted five hours after the derailment,
Waldron said. Local emergency officials were not immediately
available for comment.
A CN locomotive engineer and conductor were taken to the
hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Waldron said.
The derailment occurred when a southbound CN train, made up
of three locomotives and 98 cars, struck Wisconsin and Southern
rail cars at a rail track intersection, Waldron said. The CN
train was operating on a CN track with a permission signal, he
said.
The collision, which remains under investigation, caused the
CN locomotives and three railcars carrying sand to derail, he
said. Seven Wisconsin and Southern cars derailed, Waldron said,
with four carrying lumber, one carrying plastic pellets and one
carrying modified resin solution.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud in New York and Susan Taylor in
Toronto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Jon Herskovitz and James
Dalgleish)