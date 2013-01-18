BRIEF-AcuityAds increases previously announced offering size to $10.2 mln
* AcuityAds announces increase to the previously announced offering to $10.2 million and secondary offering of 1.0 million shares
Jan 18 A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a controversial Wisconsin law limiting the collective bargaining rights of public sector unions.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court correctly upheld the law's limits on collective bargaining, but erred in striking down other portions of the law.
* AcuityAds announces increase to the previously announced offering to $10.2 million and secondary offering of 1.0 million shares
* Files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mtUckN Further company coverage:
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)