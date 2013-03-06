By Brendan O'Brien
| MILWAUKEE, March 6
MILWAUKEE, March 6 Wisconsin's
Republican-controlled legislature is expected to approve on
Thursday streamlined environmental regulations to clear the way
for a possible $1.5 billion iron ore mine in the far northwest
of the state.
Opponents say the measure will allow pollution of lakes,
streams and groundwater, and reduce air quality for the sake of
jobs and the economy.
The bill, if signed into law, would create an expedited
process by setting a 420-day limit for the state's Department of
Natural Resources to approve or deny a permit for iron mining.
"We have struck a balance between protecting air and water
quality and our overall environment and giving a fair shot to
any company that would like to come in and explore our resources
and create those jobs," said Republican Assemblyman Scott Suder,
who is expected to introduce the bill on the floor of the state
House of Representatives on Thursday.
Assembly Republicans, who control the chamber, are expected
to easily approve the bill, sending it to the Republican
Governor Scott Walker, who supports the legislation.
The catalyst for the metallic mining measure is a plan by
mining company Gogebic Taconite for a $1.5 billion mine in
portions of Iron and Ashland counties in northwestern Wisconsin.
During its first phase, the Gogebic mining site is expected
to be about 5 miles long with a 1,500-acre open pit as much as
1,000 feet deep, according to the state's Legislative Fiscal
Bureau. The site could grow to about 20 miles long in later
phases, the agency said.
The mine, intended to extract the 2.2 billion tons of iron
ore available in the area, would be one of the largest in North
America, according to Thomas Evans, assistant director of the
Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.
"It makes a significant investment and significant
commitment in terms of the extraction of that resource, but
whether it happens or not, it will be an economic decision by a
company," Evans said.
Officials with Cline Resource and Development Group, Gogebic
Taconite's parent company, were not immediately available for
comment. Cline Resource and Development Group is a
privately-held company owned by billionaire Christopher Cline.
The company has said the project could create 700 mining
jobs, more than 3,000 construction jobs, and $604 million of
total economic benefits annually.
Supporters of the proposed measure say the state's mining
regulations have been constraining and the approval process too
elongated, creating uncertainty for mining companies.
"A company needs certainty that when they apply for a
permit, they will be given a fair shot and a time certain to get
an answer," Suder said. "Without that certainty, no company in
the world is going to come here and those job opportunities will
be completely lost."
Wisconsin's current regulation of mining, like many other
U.S. states', is onerous, according to the National Mining
Association.
"The infuriating long permit process in the United States is
far longer than in competing regions like Canada or Chile or
Australia," said Luke Popovich, a spokesman for the mining
association.
The bill also allows a mining company and the state's
Department of Natural Resources one 60-day extension during the
approval process. The provision allows the department and U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers to jointly prepare environmental impact
statements while allowing mining companies to make changes to a
proposal during the approval process.
Under the new law, mining companies will be able to fill
wetlands, lakes smaller than two acres and some streams with
waste, more than they are allowed to under current regulations.
"It's extreme, it's one-sided and clearly flawed," said Anne
Sayers, program director of the Wisconsin League of Conservation
Voters.
She added mining will pose a public health threat by
emitting arsenic, lead and mercury, and damage the ground water
supply, a source of drinking water for almost 70 percent of
Wisconsin citizens.
It also lessens a mining company's environmental liability
by removing irrevocable trust requirements, which require mining
companies to set aside money to pay for future environmental
issues that may arise such as contamination.
The legislation keeps in place the 40 years of long-term
care insurance a mining company must carry and a requirement for
a reclamation bond to pay to reclaim the mine site.
Senators passed the bill with a 17-16 vote on Feb. 27 after
about a dozen public hearings that consisted of more than 70
hours of debate and testimony were held to during the last two
years throughout the state.
Senate Republicans failed to pass the bill last year when a
Republican lawmaker refused to support the measure.
