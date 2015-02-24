MADISON, Wis. Feb 24 Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday will field testimony from the public on a proposed right-to-work bill at the state capitol, where union members are expected to hold a rally in opposition of the legislation.

After conducting a day-long public hearing in Madison, the five-member Republican-led Senate labor committee is expected to vote on whether to send the proposed measure to the full chamber, where it will be deliberated during an extraordinary session.

The proposed bill would prohibit workers from being required to join and financially support a union - such as by paying dues - as a condition of their employment.

Republican leadership is fast-tracking the right-to-work legislation in the hope that the Republican-dominated Senate will approve it by the end of the week and the Assembly will take up the bill during the week of March 2.

Unions members plan to rally at the state capitol building on Tuesday to coincide with the committee's hearing. A similar rally is scheduled for Wednesday.

Governor Scott Walker, a potential Republican candidate for president in 2016, supports the policy and will sign the bill if it makes it to his desk, a spokeswoman has said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Lambert)