(Adds quotes from hearing)
By Brendan O'Brien
MADISON, Wis. Feb 25 Wisconsin state senators
on Wednesday were debating a proposal to make Wisconsin a
right-to-work state in a tense session marked by periodic shouts
from the Senate gallery from demonstrators opposed to the
measure.
The Republican-led state Senate is expected to approve the
bill, which would prohibit requiring private sector workers to
join or financially support unions, and send it to the state
Assembly where Republicans also hold a majority.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a possible Republican
presidential hopeful, will sign a bill if it gets to his desk,
his spokeswoman has said.
Walker drew accolades from conservatives across the nation
in 2011 when he ushered through legislation limiting the powers
of most public sector unions in Wisconsin amid large protests at
the Capitol.
Supporters of the right-to-work measure contend it could
attract businesses to the Midwestern state, while opponents see
it as an assault on organized labor that would limit union
revenue.
"We have the duty to taxpayers to explore any opportunity to
make Wisconsin more competitive," Senate Majority Leader Scott
Fitzgerald said as the Senate meeting began.
Demonstrators interrupted Fitzgerald's opening twice,
shouting their opposition to the bill before being escorted from
the Senate gallery by Capitol police, and several others
followed over the course of the session.
"This is a sham ... this is an attack on democracy," one
protester shouted.
Outside the chambers, Patrick Kelly, 54, was among about 30
workers who belted out an occasional chant, while waiting to
hear reports about the debate.
"We are proud workers and proud Americans," Kelly said. "If
they pass right-to-work, we will do what it takes to survive and
thrive in it."
About 3,000 demonstrators opposed to the measure gathered at
midday around the Capitol Building in an echo of rallies in
2011, the second noontime rally in as many days.
"This is about dignity and the working class," said Freeman
Monfort, 83, a union member for 60 years.
Republican leaders have fast-tracked the bill, introducing
it on Monday and holding a more than eight-hour Senate committee
hearing on Tuesday, which the chairman cut short by 30 minutes,
citing the threat of disruption by bill opponents.
The committee voted along party lines to advance the bill to
the Senate, drawing criticism from Democrats.
"The idea that right to work will help build Wisconsin's
economy is fantasy," Democratic Senator Julie Lassa said. "It is
not based on reality."
Fitzgerald said last week he had enough Senate support to
approve the bill, which would be taken up by the Assembly next
week.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone, Lisa
Lambert, Andre Grenon and Eric Beech)