(Adds detail on right to work laws)
By Brendan O'Brien
MADISON, Wis. Feb 25 The Wisconsin Senate
narrowly approved a "right-to-work" bill on Wednesday that would
bar private-sector employees who work under union-negotiated
contracts from being required to join their unions or pay them
dues.
The bill, which would make Wisconsin the 25th U.S. state
with a right-to-work law on the books, cleared the
Republican-led Senate on a 17-15 vote following hours of debate
marked by periodic angry shouts from opponents in the Senate
gallery.
Supporters of organized labor chanted "Shame!" as the
legislation was passed and sent for further consideration to the
state Assembly, where Republicans also hold a majority.
One Republican senator, Jerry Petrowski, broke with his
party and joined all 14 Democrats in the chamber in voting
against the measure.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a possible Republican
presidential hopeful, is expected to sign the bill if it reaches
his desk.
Walker drew accolades from conservatives across the nation
in 2011 when he ushered through legislation curtailing the
powers of most public-sector unions in Wisconsin amid large
protests at the state capitol in Madison.
Supporters of the right-to-work measure contend it could
attract more businesses to the Midwestern state.
"I think this is something that is going to have a direct
impact on the manufacturing sector in Wisconsin," Senate
Republican leader Scott Fitzgerald said after the vote.
Opponents cast the bill as an assault on organized labor and
blue-collar workers that would limit union revenues.
"They are evaporating the middle class, and no one in this
room seems to care," Senator Dave Hansen, a Democrat, said
during the floor debate.
Right-to-work laws state that employees cannot be required
to join a union or pay dues as a condition of their employment.
Essentially, the law opens up so-called closed shops, which
labor supporters say would diminish union cohesion and their
bargaining power.
Republican leaders had fast-tracked the bill, introducing it
on Monday and holding a Senate committee hearing of more than
eight hours on Tuesday, which the chairman cut short by 30
minutes, citing the threat of a disruption by bill opponents.
Senate floor action on Wednesday was marked from the start
by interruptions from protesters in the gallery, who were
admonished to follow the rules for decorum.
About 3,000 demonstrators opposed to the measure gathered at
about midday around the Capitol Building in an echo of rallies
in 2011.
"This is about dignity and the working class," said Freeman
Monfort, 83, a union member for 60 years.
State Assembly representatives are expected to take up the
bill next week.
