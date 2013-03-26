March 26 Wisconsin's Republican governor, Scott
Walker, is working on a book on the lessons he learned in his
2011 battle with the Midwest state's labor unions and how
conservatives could apply them at a national level.
Observers said the book could be a signal that Walker, who
last year became the first U.S. governor to survive a recall
election, is contemplating a presidential bid.
"Unintimidated: A Governor's Story and a Nation's Challenge"
will be co-written by Marc Thiessen, a former speech writer for
Republican President George W. Bush, and is tentatively
scheduled to be published by Sentinel, part of the Penguin
Group, late this year.
"Writing a book has become part of the template of U.S.
presidential politics," said Mordecai Lee, a professor of
governmental affairs at the University of Wisconsin in
Milwaukee. "It's part of the checklist of things you need to do
as it apparently gives you credibility."
A spokesperson for Walker's 2012 election campaign said the
governor "is excited to be working with Sentinel and looks
forward to the launch of the book this fall," but referred any
further comment to the publisher.
Walker sparked controversy in Wisconsin in early 2011 when
he signed into law a bill passed by the new
Republican-controlled state legislature that limited the
collective bargaining rights of unionized public sector workers.
The law led to mass protests at the state capitol in Madison
and a wave of recall elections, mostly against Republican
officials.
Beloved by U.S. conservatives for taking on the labor
unions, Walker has been reviled by liberals for what they decry
as an attack on America's struggling middle class.
Walker is seen as one of a number of Republicans who may
seek their party's presidential nomination in 2016. Others
include Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and U.S. Senator Marco
Rubio of Florida.
Presidential hopefuls from Jimmy Carter ("Why Not The Best?"
in 1976) to Mitt Romney ("No Apology" in 2011) have published
books before or during their presidential bids, to varying
degrees of success.
Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton
University, said that a book makes sense for Walker, as it could
boost his name recognition outside his home state and among
conservatives.
"A book provides an opportunity to personalize Walker and
give Americans a sense of who he is," Zelizer said. "It can also
serve as an election pamphlet and help him shape the discussion
about him before his opponents can do it."
