By Ellen Wulfhorst

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Women in New York City pay thousands of dollars more than men over their lifetimes for products that are gender-specific such as clothing and personal care items, a report said on Friday.

Products designed for female consumers are priced 7 percent higher on average than products for men, according to the study of nearly 800 goods sold at New York City retailers conducted by the city's Department of Consumer Affairs.

While the study did not estimate an annual financial impact, "the findings of this study suggest women are paying thousands of dollars more over the course of their lives to purchase similar products as men," it said.

Overall, women's products cost more than men's 42 percent of the time, while men's products cost more 18 percent of the time, it said.

"When we know that women continue to make less than men every year, the findings of this study are insult to injury for female consumers," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. U.S. women working full-time are paid 79 cents for every dollar paid to men.

The New York City study found personal care products were the biggest offender, costing more 56 percent of the time.

Women's shampoo, for example, on average cost $8.39 (5.63 pounds), while men's shampoo was $5.68 (3.81 pounds), a 48 percent difference, it said.

Girls' toys cost more 55 percent of the time, and women's' clothing is priced higher 40 percent of the time, it said.

Gender-based pricing of services is illegal in New York City, but there is no similar law for gender-pricing of goods, the study said.

"Expensive toiletries are just a fragment of the problem," said the city's first lady, Chirlane McCray, honorary head of the city's Commission on Gender Equity.

"It's harder for us to secure good jobs. When we do get a job, we are generally paid less than men. And when, despite the obstacles, we do succeed, we're judged for 'acting too much like a man' or not taking good enough care of our families," she said in a statement.

