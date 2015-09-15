By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Companies with a corporate
culture that degrades employees, pits them against each other
and encourages workers to toil more for less money may flourish
in the short term but the results are unlikely to last for long,
management experts warn.
Abusive practices in the workplace will eventually take a
toll in lost creativity, waste and employee turnover that could
hit productivity and company profits.
"I don't think it is sustainable over the long haul," said
Larry Johnson, a corporate culture expert and author. "There are
a lot of companies that do very well by having a fun and
exciting culture where you don't have to treat people like
slaves or drive them against the wall."
American corporate culture came under the spotlight when the
New York Times wrote an expose last month that described tech
giant Amazon as a "bruising workplace." Many employees
worked long hours, were criticized by managers, sabotaged by
co-workers and dismissed in an annual culling to weed out the
weak, the newspaper said.
Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, challenged the depiction of
the company he founded in 1994, saying it was an Amazon he did
not recognize.
Amazon is not the first company that has been scrutinized
for how it treats its employees, nor is the corporate culture it
is accused of promoting unique.
Kim Cameron, a management professor at the Ross School of
Business at the University of Michigan, said any company that
belittles its workers is limiting its growth and potential.
"It could grow and flourish far greater, from three to eight
times more, by implementing positive practices," he added.
Technology company Google ranked first for the sixth time in
Fortune magazine's 2015 list of best companies to work.
DIMINISHED CREATIVITY, LOYALTY
Employees thrive in a positive environment, are less likely
to report feeling burned out, or to call in sick, and are more
committed to the organization, according to research published
in the Harvard Business Review.
By contrast, Cameron said an abusive corporate culture
breeds contempt, diminishes creativity, commitment and loyalty
that will impede growth because employees will leave. It also
costs from three to about eight times more to hire a new
employee than to keep one, he added.
"So for organizations that say we are just going to turn
over all these people, it's enormously inefficient and costly."
Cameron is also critical of stack ranking, a process in
which managers grade employees on a bell curve. He believes it
demotivates workers, does not promote honesty in appraisals and
breeds a culture of prima donnas and back stabbing.
Johnson, the Arizona-based co-author of the book "Absolute
Honesty: Building a Corporate Culture that Values Straight Talk
and Rewards Integrity," is also not a fan of stack ranking.
"To have them (employees) fight it out like gladiators in
the arena with a few every year being slaughtered, I think is
detrimental to corporate health and culture," he said.
Johnson likens corporations with negative cultures to going
through a military boot camp.
"A lot of people go there to get the training. They spend a
year or two and they go on to do their own thing," he said.
"There is a better way to run a company with a culture that is
benevolent and celebrates their people."