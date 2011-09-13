WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The Obama administration, seeking to defend and expand funding for the World Bank and other multilateral development lenders, has found an ally in the major U.S. legal trade group, the American Bar Association.

The ABA's delegate members overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution to urge Congress to fund U.S. contributions to capital replenishments and increases for the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the African Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the ABA said on Monday.

The nearly 400,000-member ABA said these institutions play an essential role in combating corruption in developing countries and work to strengthen their legal institutions, government transparency, education and help reduce poverty.

"We think these institutions are key part of the world's international framework," said Josh Markus, head of the international law practice at Carlton Fields in Miami.

"They provide economic stability and governance and they advance the rule of law. Without them we would have instability," added Markus, who was a sponsor of the resolution at the ABA's annual meeting in August.

U.S. funding for the global lenders is under threat from Republicans in Congress who want to rein in U.S. budget deficits. The Obama administration has requested $3.3 billion for multilateral development bank commitments for the 2012 fiscal year.

Funding for the banks is certain to be reviewed by a bipartisan congressional panel charged this autumn with finding $1.5 trillion in budget savings over the next decade.

With pressure to reduce budgets and focus spending on improving U.S. domestic employment, capital requests by international financial institutions face a difficult political environment.

The ABA, in a report accompanying the resolution, noted the lenders had stepped up support of developing countries during the 2008-09 financial crisis, depleting their capital bases. Their lending would be sharply curtailed unless requests for capital replenishments were met.

It said general capital increase requests should be funded, with the U.S. share totaling up to around $1.5 billion annually over the next four to five years.

The ABA said its members stand to gain from stronger legal institutions and equitable economic development around the world which the multilateral development banks promote, but noted that these goals are also in line with U.S. interests in finance, diplomacy, national security and the environment.

"In a period of fiscal austerity, the MDBs provide one of the most efficient mechanisms for the United States and its citizens to support economic growth and development," the ABA said in the report. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)