By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, Sept 13
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The Obama administration,
seeking to defend and expand funding for the World Bank and
other multilateral development lenders, has found an ally in
the major U.S. legal trade group, the American Bar
Association.
The ABA's delegate members overwhelmingly endorsed a
resolution to urge Congress to fund U.S. contributions to
capital replenishments and increases for the World Bank, the
Inter-American Development Bank, the African Development Bank
and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the
ABA said on Monday.
The nearly 400,000-member ABA said these institutions play
an essential role in combating corruption in developing
countries and work to strengthen their legal institutions,
government transparency, education and help reduce poverty.
"We think these institutions are key part of the world's
international framework," said Josh Markus, head of the
international law practice at Carlton Fields in Miami.
"They provide economic stability and governance and they
advance the rule of law. Without them we would have
instability," added Markus, who was a sponsor of the resolution
at the ABA's annual meeting in August.
U.S. funding for the global lenders is under threat from
Republicans in Congress who want to rein in U.S. budget
deficits. The Obama administration has requested $3.3 billion
for multilateral development bank commitments for the 2012
fiscal year.
Funding for the banks is certain to be reviewed by a
bipartisan congressional panel charged this autumn with finding
$1.5 trillion in budget savings over the next decade.
With pressure to reduce budgets and focus spending on
improving U.S. domestic employment, capital requests by
international financial institutions face a difficult political
environment.
The ABA, in a report accompanying the resolution, noted the
lenders had stepped up support of developing countries during
the 2008-09 financial crisis, depleting their capital bases.
Their lending would be sharply curtailed unless requests for
capital replenishments were met.
It said general capital increase requests should be funded,
with the U.S. share totaling up to around $1.5 billion annually
over the next four to five years.
The ABA said its members stand to gain from stronger legal
institutions and equitable economic development around the
world which the multilateral development banks promote, but
noted that these goals are also in line with U.S. interests in
finance, diplomacy, national security and the environment.
"In a period of fiscal austerity, the MDBs provide one of
the most efficient mechanisms for the United States and its
citizens to support economic growth and development," the ABA
said in the report.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)