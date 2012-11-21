NEW YORK Nov 21 United Airlines bears no
responsibility for suspected security lapses at a Maine airport
that allowed hijackers onto the American Airlines plane that
crashed into one of the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11,
2001, a federal judge ruled.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Wednesday granted a
request by United and its parent United Continental Holdings Inc
to dismiss negligence claims brought by Larry
Silverstein, the leaseholder of the World Trade Center property.
The decision concerned the destruction of 7 World Trade
Center, which collapsed hours after being pierced by debris
stemming from the crash of AMR Corp's American
Airlines Flight 11 into 1 World Trade Center.