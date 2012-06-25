NEW YORK, June 25 Construction workers at 4
World Trade Center in New York hoisted and placed the final beam
for the building's steel skeleton on Monday, keeping the
structure on track to be the first to open at the site since the
Sept. 11 attacks brought down the twin towers.
The final steel beam of the 977-foot (298-metre) skyscraper,
weighing eight tons (7.25 tonnes) and adorned with an American
flag, was signed by a group including construction workers and
developers. It was then lifted by crane and placed atop the
72-story building in a "topping out" ceremony attended by about
1,000 people.
Four World Trade Center is scheduled to open in the fall of
2013. Construction began in 2008.
"The topping out of 4 World Trade Center represents another
milestone in the effort to create a new, dynamic World Trade
Center at the heart of a resurgent Downtown," said Larry
Silverstein, the developer of the World Trade Center.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials said
workers at the site's flagship structure, 1 World Trade Center,
also known as the Freedom Tower, should complete steel
construction soon and that building is scheduled to open in late
2013 or early 2014. Upon its completion, the Freedom Tower will
become the tallest building in New York City at 1,776 feet (541
metres).
New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver said Four
World Trade Center was "perfectly symbolic of New York's 'can
do, never surrender' spirit."
(Reporting By Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Vicki Allen)