NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Americans marked
the 12th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with solemn
ceremonies and pledges not to forget the nearly 3,000 killed
when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the
Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, in 2001.
In New York City, still scarred from the attacks that
brought down the Twin Towers, residents repeated the ritual on
Wednesday of reading the names of the 2,983 people who died that
day.
Officials, including former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and his
successor Michael Bloomberg, observed a citywide moment of
silence at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT), the time American Airlines
Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower, with a second pause at
9:03 a.m. (1303 GMT) when United Airlines Flight 175 struck the
South Tower.
The ceremony was held at the National September 11 Memorial
plaza, where two reflecting pools mark the footprints of the
original Twin Towers.
Further moments of silence will be observed at 9:37 a.m.
(1337 GMT), when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon;
at 9:59 a.m. (1359 GMT) when the South Tower fell; at 10:03 a.m.
(1403 GMT) when United Flight 93 hit the ground near
Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and at 10:28 a.m. (1428 GMT), when
the North Tower collapsed.
Nineteen hijackers died in the attacks, later claimed by
Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda, which led directly to the U.S. war
in Afghanistan and indirectly to the invasion of Iraq.
Two skyscrapers are nearly completed on either side of the
plaza, including One World Trade Center, the tallest building in
the Western Hemisphere at 1,776 feet (541 meters), a symbolic
number chosen to allude to the year of the Declaration of
Independence.
In Washington, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe
Biden marked the first moment of silence on the South Lawn of
the White House, as a bell tolled.
"Friends of mine who lost friends in a different context
long ago have a simple saying: 'Every day is extra,'" said
Secretary of State John Kerry, who served in the Vietnam War.
"I've always thought it was a beautiful expression and I try to
hold on to it on bright September mornings like today. It's a
way of saying that we honor those we've lost by continuing their
work, serving our country and helping others."
At the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, the
National Park Service planned a memorial service on Wednesday
starting at 9:45 a.m. that will include a reading of the names
of the Flight 93 passengers and crew, a ringing of bells, a
wreath-laying and brief remarks.
A number of cities will hold ceremonies, including 21-gun
salutes, moments of silence, and memorial services Wednesday to
remember those who lost their lives, including the police
officers and firefighters killed as they attempted to save the
victims of the attacks.
The website 911memorial.org is encouraging classroom
discussions, service projects, and other commemorative acts.
