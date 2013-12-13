Dec 13 Cantor Fitzgerald has agreed to settle a
lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc over
business and property losses stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks, in which the Wall Street firm lost 658 employees.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein will hear arguments
over whether to approve the settlement on Jan. 13, 2014, court
records show. Terms were not immediately available.
Lawyers for Cantor and American did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Cantor lost close to two-thirds of its New York employees
after American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower of the
World Trade Center.
The firm had at one time sought $1.1 billion in damages in
the lawsuit, which it originally filed in 2004, but that sum was
later reduced to less than $500 million.
The cases are Cantor Fitzgerald & Co et al v. American
Airlines Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 04-07318; and In re: Sept. 11 Property Damages and
Business Loss Litigation in the same court, No. 21-mc-00101.