GENEVA Dec 7 Canada and Mexico were awarded the right to impose a total of $1 billion in trade sanctions annually against the United States on Monday in a dispute over meat labelling at the World Trade Organization.

A WTO arbitration panel set the annual level of retaliation at C$1.055 billion ($780 million) for Canada and $228 million for Mexico, much less than the C$3.068 billion and $713 million they had asked for. ($1 = 1.3508 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)