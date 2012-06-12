NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. Coast Guard abandoned
its search for a yacht reported exploded off the coast of New
Jersey and is investigating the incident as a hoax, a spokesman
said on Tuesday.
A distress call came in Monday afternoon, reporting 21
people had abandoned ship into life rafts after the yacht
exploded 17 miles (27 kilometres) east of Sandy Hook, New
Jersey, the Coast Guard said.
A massive search was launched, but no signs of debris, life
rafts or people were found and the search was suspended on
Monday night, the Coast Guard said.
"We're actually investigating it as a hoax," Coast Guard
Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Brewer said on Tuesday.
The distress call said seven of the people on board the
yacht - identified by the caller as the Blind Date - were
injured, the Coast Guard said.
Making a false distress call is a federal felony that
carries a prison sentence of five to 10 years in prison, the
Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said it planned to release more information
into its investigation at a news conference later on Tuesday.
It said the distress caller claimed to be transmitting from
a solar-powered radio because the boat's radio had been
destroyed, meaning the caller's location could not be pinpointed
using global positioning system tracking technology.
The Coast Guard received just the one transmission, it said.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Eric Beech)