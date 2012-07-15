* Workers clear park of trash and snow amid breathtaking
views -- and bears
* Old Faithful lunch crowds ebb and flow in time with the
geyser
* Winter employees leaven loneliness with party atmosphere
By Ruffin Prevost
CODY, Wyo., July 15 For more than a decade,
Richard Ranc has worked a summer job emptying trash cans,
cleaning restrooms and performing minor repairs. The work comes
with some of the most spectacular views in America, but there's
always the risk of bear attack.
"I go from contrasting mountain forests to mud volcanoes to
lakeside shorelines," said Ranc, a seasonal maintenance worker
whose daily truck route takes him on a 110-mile (180-km)
round-trip journey through the scenic splendor of Yellowstone
National Park.
Ranc is one of 429 seasonal employees of the National Park
Service who join more than 3,200 workers hired by private
concession operators each summer to perform unheralded,
behind-the-scenes duties that keep Yellowstone running.
These includes waiting tables, fixing flat tires, making
beds, filling pot holes and, in Ranc's case, repairing sections
of the 15 miles (24 km) of boardwalk that wind through
Yellowstone's geysers, bubbling mud pots and hot springs.
By mid-July, Ranc and others in his department are focused
on trash.
Each of the 2,000 bear-proof trash cans at every picnic
table, trailhead and vault toilet must be emptied daily to
prevent waste food from attracting grizzly bears.
Two Yellowstone backcountry hikers were fatally mauled last
summer in separate incidents involving the same grizzly, and
Ranc said he has had a number of "close encounters" with bears.
About 150 bears inhabit Yellowstone, which spans parts of
Wyoming, Idaho and Montana, and about 600 more roam the
surrounding region.
Bears are not the only hazards for Baum's crew. Most of the
park's roads - closed to cars and trucks in winter - lie above
6,500 feet (2,000 metres) in elevation, including three mountain
passes higher than 8,200 feet (2,500 metres). Baum's crew also
helps plow the Beartooth Highway in Montana, just outside
Yellowstone's northern boundary, which reaches 10,947 feet.
Jim Evanoff, who recently retired as Yellowstone's
environmental protection specialist, said the three-month spring
snow-plowing effort is the most complex operation in the park,
requiring $1 million from Yellowstone's annual $69.5 million
budget. A fleet of trucks, heavy equipment and rotary plows burn
1,300 gallons of diesel daily.
Each driver of the temperamental, hulking plow rigs is
accompanied by two mechanics, and crews live together around the
clock for weeks at a stretch, Baum said.
Then there's the matter of steering a 37-year-old plow with
spinning blades around a blind curve at 9,000 feet while pushing
through 20 feet of snow atop several inches of ice.
"It's not for everyone," Baum said. "It takes a certain
breed. You have to be a little crazy to do it."
HUNGRY AS BEARS
Yellowstone attracts 3.5 million visitors every year,
800,000 in August alone.
For restaurant workers at Xanterra Parks and Resorts, the
primary concessions contractor in Yellowstone, it sometimes
seems like all 800,000 are amassed for lunch at restaurants near
the Old Faithful geyser at the same time.
Old Faithful predictably erupts about every 90 minutes, so
crowds either rush to finish meals before the next eruption or
wait for the geyser to blow before dashing off to eat.
Everyone from fry cooks to cashiers closely tracks Old
Faithful, and when it blows, they are advised to "man their
battle stations," said Lu Harlow, Xanterra's director of food
and beverage operations.
The two largest dining rooms near Old Faithful typically
serve a combined 4,000 meals on a busy day, and Xanterra dishes
up almost 2 million meals each year. Guests chew through 70,000
pounds of prime rib, 1,700 pounds of goat cheese and 4,536
gallons of huckleberry ice cream.
In winter, every bite of fresh food served at the Old
Faithful Snow Lodge must be ferried in by snowmobile or snow
coach.
Most Yellowstone hotels are closed in the winter, but
workers keep busy clearing snow from roofs and tending to the
reduced number of visitors -- and entertaining themselves.
Berg worked as a winter keeper for five years in the 1970s.
"It was fun. We wore ski boots everywhere we went and we
would get together after hours," he said. "You could measure the
worth of the party by the number of skis stuck in the snow
outside."
When plow crews clear the roads each spring, the winter
workers are able to drive into neighboring towns for the first
time in months, Baum said.
That's also when the focus returns to trash, Evanoff said.
With no winter truck traffic, every bit of refuse from
November to April - from plate scrapings to gum wrappers - is
stored in large semi-trailers, he said.
"The second the roads are plowed open, those trailers are
hooked up and gotten out of there," Evanoff said. "Semis full of
raw garbage and bears coming out of hibernation at the same time
- it's a strange deal."
