Nov 4 A plan that could boost cellular services
at national parks in the American West such as Yellowstone and
the Grand Canyon is pitting purists against pragmatists in a
debate about digital access in places prized for their solitude.
This week the watchdog group Public Employees for
Environmental Responsibility (PEER) released government
documents showing a telecommunications firm was eyeing a $30
million project that would expand coverage in Yellowstone, which
spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
The bandwidth expansion proposed by CenturyLink Inc
has not been formally submitted to the Yellowstone park
authorities, and would need to clear several hurdles before
being presented for public review.
But the prospect of millions of visitors chatting on cell
phones, interacting with iPads and playing video games on
laptops has drawn criticism the U.S. National Park Service
system is straying from its mission of preserving natural
resources in order to meet the expectations of consumers,
particularly tech-dependent millennials.
"We're engaged in perhaps a losing argument that parks are
places you go to be disconnected from the electronic tendrils
that reach into every other nook and cranny of the world," said
PEER Director Jeff Ruch.
A separate preliminary proposal spelled out in documents
gained by PEER through freedom-of-information requests to the
National Park Service would see concessionaires at Yellowstone,
Grand Canyon and several other parks underwrite technology
upgrades that the businesses would then control, Ruch said, and
he urged the parks to resist what he termed "corporatization."
Bret De Young, technology chief for Yellowstone, said the
park, which is best known for its geysers and iconic wildlife
such as bison, needs more bandwidth to improve cellular and
other services that now exist in just a few developed areas. He
said it is not seeking to enlarge its wireless footprint.
Unlike the vast majority of U.S. parks, Yellowstone in 2008
crafted a wireless plan that still guides decision-makers and
which imposes strict limits on where WiFi and cellular service
is permitted, De Young said.
The debate comes as Yellowstone considers increasing fees
for its roughly 3 million annual visitors. Sarah Curet, 21, a
University of Idaho student who has vacationed at Yellowstone,
said she is not averse to an Internet-free zone, but balks at
lack of cell service.
"For me, having a cell phone wouldn't detract from the
experience," Curet said.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Eric Walsh)