* U.S. Treasury would be able to freeze assets over Yemen
* Move aimed at boosting Yemen's political transition
WASHINGTON May 15 President Barack Obama plans
to give the Treasury Department authority on Wednesday to freeze
U.S.-based assets of anyone who "obstructs" implementation of
the Washington-backed political transition in Yemen, the
Washington Post reported late on Tuesday.
Administration officials said an executive order to be
issued by Obama would also apply to U.S. citizens who engaged in
activity deemed a threat to Yemen's security or political
stability, the report said.
The order does not include a list of names or organizations
already determined to be in violation, the report said. One
official said it was designed as a "deterrent" to "make clear to
those who are even thinking of spoiling the transition" to think
again, the Post reported.
The official was authorized to discuss the order on the
condition of anonymity, the report said.
Washington has stepped up its drone attacks in Yemen since
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office in February amid an
al Qaeda-fuelled rebellion in the south, and the Pentagon said
this week it had recently resumed sending military trainers into
the Gulf Arab country.
Washington backed a power transfer plan that made Hadi the
successor to President Ali Abdullah Saleh after a year of mass
protests which coincided with a split in the army that
threatened to erupt into civil war.
The deal stipulates the new president should lead Yemen
through a two-year period in the hope that the impoverished
nation will be able to use that time to end political chaos.
(Reporting By John Crawley; Editing by Paul Simao)