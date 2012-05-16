WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Wednesday ordered the freezing of U.S. assets of anyone the
United States considers to be obstructing the Washington-backed
political transition in Yemen.
The executive order targets "certain members of the
Government of Yemen and others," according to a copy of the
document released by the White House that did not include names
or organizations already determined to be in violation.
Washington has stepped up its drone attacks in Yemen since
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office in February amid an
al Qaeda-fueled rebellion in the south.
The Pentagon said this week it had recently resumed sending
military trainers into the Gulf Arab country.
Washington backed a power transfer plan that made Hadi the
successor to President Ali Abdullah Saleh after a year of mass
protests which coincided with a split in the army that
threatened to erupt into civil war.
The deal stipulates the new president should lead Yemen
through a two-year period in the hope that the impoverished
nation will be able to use that time to end political chaos.
