EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
WASHINGTON Nov 18 President Barack Obama's top counterterrorism aide, Lisa Monaco, spoke with Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Monday to discuss the country's political transition and process towards greater democracy, the White House said.
Yemen is in the middle of a so-called National Dialogue aimed at drafting a new constitution, defusing threats from Islamist insurgents, holding a new election in 2014 and seeking compromise between Yemen's myriad tribal and political factions.
"Ms. Monaco commended the National Dialogue for its efforts to develop a shared vision for a more just and democratic Yemen," the White House said in a statement.
"Ms. Monaco also reaffirmed the U.S. government's commitment to stand with the Yemeni government and people as they implement the National Dialogue's outcomes, foster economic development, and combat the security threat from al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula."
Stabilizing Yemen, a U.S. ally struggling with al Qaeda militants, southern separatists and northern rebels, is an international priority due to fears of disorder in a state that flanks top oil producer Saudi Arabia and major shipping lanes. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
MOSCOW, March 5 Nigerian pirates have released seven Russian and one Ukrainian sailors after they were captured last month on the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a human rights activist in Crimea.
NEW YORK, March 5 The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.