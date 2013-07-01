By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO, July 1 Yoga in a public school's
fitness program does not amount to teaching children religion
because despite its roots in Hindu philosophy it is part of
American culture, a California judge ruled on Monday.
The ruling denied a request by a family in a San Diego
suburb to ban the local school district from including yoga in
physical education, arguing that it violated the First Amendment
and separation of church and state.
"Yoga as it has developed in the last 20 years is rooted in
American culture, not Indian culture," San Diego Superior Court
Judge John Meyer said. "It is a distinctly American cultural
phenomenon. A reasonable student would not objectively perceive
that Encinitas school district yoga advances or promotes
religion."
Stephen and Jennifer Sedlock and their two children sued the
Encinitas school district earlier this year. Their lawyer, Dean
Broyles, said the judge's ruling was part of a broader bias
against Christianity.
Yoga "is religious and has religious aspects," Broyles said.
"There is a consistent anti-Christian bias in these cases,
and a pro-Eastern or strange religion bias."
The national debate on religion in public schools includes
student-led prayer and whether science instructors can teach
alternatives to evolution.
The lawsuit, which had not sought monetary damages, objected
to eight-limbed tree posters the Sedlocks said were derived from
Hindu beliefs, the Namaste greeting and several of the yoga
poses that they said represent the worship of Hindu deities.
Encinitas schools superintendent Timothy Baird said he
expected the ruling to be appealed.
(Written by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou, Toni
Reinhold)