SAN DIEGO, July 1 A California judge refused on
Monday to block the teaching of yoga as part of a public
school's physical fitness program, rejecting parents' claims
that the classes were an unconstitutional promotion of Eastern
religions.
Judge John Meyer acknowledged that yoga "at its roots is
religious" but added that the modern practice of yoga, despite
its origins in Hindu philosophy, is deeply engrained in secular
U.S. society and "is a distinctly American cultural phenomenon."
He also said the Encinitas Unified School District had
developed its own version of yoga that was not religious but
distinct and separate from Ashtanga yoga.
"A reasonable student would not objectively perceive that
Encinitas School District yoga does advance or promote
religion," he said.
While school district officials were pleased by the ruling,
the lawyer for the parents said they probably will appeal.
"If yoga is a religion and has religious aspects, it doesn't
belong in the public schools," said Dean Broyles, who represents
Stephen and Jennifer Sedlock, whose two children opted out of
yoga for physical education. "There is a consistent
anti-Christian bias in these cases and a pro-Eastern or strange
religion bias."
Encinitas, about 20 miles (32 km) north of San Diego, began
a pilot yoga program in one of its nine elementary schools in
2011. About 40 to 45 students - out of the 5,500 in the district
- were taken out of the classes by their parents.
The Sedlocks filed suit against the district in February,
arguing that yoga is inherently religious and asking teaching of
the classes be banned. The parents claimed that children who
opted out of the program faced bullying and teasing.
Their suit expressed concern that the school district had
implemented the program with a $500,000 grant from the Jois
Foundation, which promotes Ashtanga yoga.
The case was the latest twist in a broader national clash
over the separation of religion from public education that has
seen spirited debate on issues ranging from the permissibility
of student-led prayer to whether science instructors can teach
alternatives to evolution.
The plaintiffs objected to eight-limbed tree posters with
Sanskrit characters that they said were derived from Hindu
beliefs, as well as to the use of the Namaste greeting in class
and several yoga poses said to represent worship of Hindu
deities.
But by the start of the 2012-2013 school year, the Sanskrit
and Namaste had been eliminated from the program, and poses had
been renamed with "kid-friendly" descriptions, poses now called
gorilla, turtle, peacock, big toe, telephone and other terms,
according to testimony. The lotus pose, for example, is called
criss cross apple sauce in Encinitas schools.
However, the plaintiffs' expert, professor of religious
studies Candy Gunther Brown, testified that yoga practice
indoctrinates Hindu religious practices whether the individual
knows it or not.
Brown cited research suggesting yoga practice changes the
user's brain and thoughts, a sort of gateway drug to the occult,
Meyer said.
The judge did not agree with her, saying, "Dr. Brown has an
obvious bias and can almost be called being on a mission against
yoga."
School district Superintendent Timothy Baird applauded the
ruling, and pointed out that the district had been represented
for free by lawyers provided by parents whose kids take yoga in
the district.
"We always want our parents to be happy and we try to work
with our parents on everything we do," Baird said.
