CHICAGO Oct 30 Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc
said on Wednesday that it will not buy cattle fed
Merck & Co Inc's controversial cattle-feed additive,
Zilmax, and will not feed it to its own cattle, until it is "100
percent confident" the animal welfare issues are resolved.
"Cargill will not use it until we are 100 percent confident
the animal welfare issues are resolved, plus we will also not
use it until Asia and other trading partners accept it in their
markets," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Cargill also said it would not use Zilmax in its "beef
cattle supply chain" until both issues were resolved.
Merck said on Tuesday that it was working to resume sales of
the livestock feed additive in the United States and Canada,
though it said it was too soon to say when that would happen.
Merck had halted sales of the muscle-building drug in August
over animal welfare concerns.