SYDNEY May 26 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd said it will contest a class action alleging it
and others artificially inflated zinc prices, adding to a
growing legal battle that has so far centred on aluminium.
Duncan Galvanizing, one of the oldest galvanizers in the
United States, accused the Hong Kong bourse and its units the
London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Holdings Ltd, alongside
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
metal warehouse operators, of conspiring since 2010 to
manipulate the U.S. zinc price.
"HKEx and LME management's initial assessment is that
lawsuit is without merit and HKEx and subsidiaries will contest
it vigorously," the Hong Kong Exchange said in a release.
The zinc lawsuit opens up a new legal front and signals the
possibility of mounting expenses for the Hong Kong bourse
following its costly $2.2 billion purchase of the LME in 2012.
HKEx's earnings took a hit from legal fees in the first
quarter, with operating expenses related to its commodities
division - the LME - up by $42 million, partly due to legal fees
for U.S. class action lawsuits and a judicial review in Britain.
The latest suit, registered in the Southern District of New
York, is the first to include allegations over the impact of
warehousing on the smaller, niche zinc market. Zinc is used to
coat steel to protect against corrosion.
Some of the same counsel representing aluminium buyers that
have lodged class actions are involved in the zinc lawsuits,
HKEx said.
"In light of the class action nature of the complaints, HKEx
understands that it is not uncommon for additional follow-on
lawsuits of a similar nature to be filed in the United States
once a class action has commenced," it said.
HKEx may not make further announcements each time it becomes
aware of similar lawsuits unless there is significant new
information regarding the claim, it said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)