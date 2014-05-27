(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
By Andrew Longstreth and Josephine Mason
NEW YORK May 23 Wall Street banks, big metal
merchants and the London Metal Exchange face a lawsuit alleging
they have artificially inflated zinc prices, expanding a
high-profile legal case that has until now centered on the
larger aluminum market.
In a filing on Friday, Duncan Galvanizing, one of the oldest
galvanizers in the United States, accused Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, the LME and metal
warehouse operators of conspiring since 2010 to manipulate the
U.S. zinc price.
The suit, registered in the Southern District of New York,
is the first to include allegations over the impact of
warehousing on the smaller, niche zinc market. Zinc is used to
coat steel to protect against corrosion.
The lawsuit names as defendants the mining and commodities
trading group Glencore Xstrata and its Pacorini Metals
USA LLC unit. Metro International Trade Services, the metal
warehousing of Goldman Sachs, is also named a defendant.
The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, echoes the
allegations made in 26 suits that have been consolidated into a
class-action suits over alleged price fixing of the aluminum
market in the United States.
JPMorgan and Glencore declined to comment on the lawsuit. A
spokesman for Goldman Sachs said it intended to "vigorously
contest the suit."
LME did not respond to a request for comment.
Frustration over long waiting times and inflated prices at
metals warehouses across the world has led to growing criticism
of banks that own commodity assets and trade raw materials and
has captured regulatory and public attention in the United
States.
Complaints about escalating costs of aluminum by major users
like Coca Cola and MillersCoors which use the metal to make
beverage cans have caught public and political attention, but
long queues and inflated prices have been a big problem across
other base metals, market participants say.
The lawsuit claims the defendants used a variety of means to
restrain trade in zinc, including by manipulating LME rules to
ensure long queues for metals and shuttling zinc between
warehouses for no reason other than to "cause and exacerbate
anticompetitive effects."
Like aluminum, physical prices of zinc have soared in recent
years due to the queues, costing endusers billions of extra
dollars each year.
Premiums, paid on top of the benchmark LME zinc price for
physical delivery, have soared since 2010, Richard Brooks, who
owns Duncan Galvanizing, a small family-owned coating company
based in Massachusetts, said on Friday.
He pays between 8 and 10 cents per lb for zinc premiums, up
from 2-4 cents four years ago before the long wait times
appeared.
"If we can stabilize the pricing, it can make the market
competitive for us again," said Brooks, whose company coats
everything from microchips with gold to bridges with zinc, by
phone on Friday.
"I'm a small player and I enjoy being in business. It's not
for the reward. It's for what's right."
Most of the ire over zinc queues is centered on LME
warehouses in New Orleans, where 80 percent of the zinc in the
exchange-registered stockpile is stored. Pacorini operates most
of the sheds in that port city.
The lawsuit will likely stir the debate over how to solve
the years-long problem over long queues that have plagued the
LME for years.
The exchange, the world's biggest and oldest metal exchange,
has announced plans for a sweeping overhaul of its storage
policy aimed at easing logjams.
Facing political and regulatory pressure for its involvement
in physical commodity markets, Goldman Sachs this week put Metro
up for sale. JPMorgan is selling its physical commodities
business, including its warehousing unit Henry Bath.
The case is Duncan Galvanizing Corp v. The London Metal
Exchange, et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 14-03728.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth and Josephine Mason; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham & Kim Coghill)