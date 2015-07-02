Private placement curbs set to raise corporate China's debt risks
* Private placements in China jump fivefold from 2013 to 2016
July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service lowered its rating on the Chicago Board of Education's general obligation bonds to 'BBB' from 'A minus', citing the board's "structural imbalance".
The rating agency said the downgrade reflects its view of the challenges facing the board to maintain sufficient liquidity. (bit.ly/1KvTSZq)
S&P also placed the Board on CreditWatch with negative implications, to reflect its view that the board's credit quality could deteriorate if the fiscal 2016 budget does not improve the board's fiscal imbalance. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru)
* Private placements in China jump fivefold from 2013 to 2016
NEW YORK, March 22 If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.